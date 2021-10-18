Research Antibodies Market Size by 2027 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions & Top Companies Profiles

Emergen Research Logo

A rise in research activities in the neurobiology and stem cells’ field is one of the significant factors influencing the research antibodies market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global research antibodies market is projected to be worth USD 5,325.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for research antibodies is witnessing a high demand due to its growing application in neurobiology, infectious diseases, oncology, stem cells, and immunology, among others. Increased investments in research in the field of stem cells is also a crucial growth factor of the Research Antibodies market. The Global Research Antibodies Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Research Antibodies market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Research Antibodies market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals.

Another factor driving the demand for the market is an increased incidence of neurodegenerative diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s. These diseases have a severe impact on human health, and the growing incidence is creating a need for effective therapies. The advancement in technology and the growing geriatric population is also having a positive impact on market growth.

Heavy investments in research and development activities is critical for boosting the growth of the Research Antibodies market. Increased support from the government for genomic and proteomic research is also encouraging market growth. Genomic technologies are being used to understand the genetic factors involved in deaths. The overall expenditure in the U.S. on healthcare R&D was USD 182.30 billion in 2017. However, stringent regulations for the manufacture of antibodies and adherence to these regulations are limiting the Research Antibodies market growth.

The rapid surge in the number of cancer patients all across the globe has also propelled their research activities. There are several public and private companies that have projects in pipelines to come up with effective therapy for the disease. The Global Research Antibodies Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Research Antibodies market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals.

Top competitors of the Research Antibodies Market profiled in the report include:

Lonza Group, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Abcam PLC, PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Cell Signaling Technology Inc., among others.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Research Antibodies market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns.

Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2020, a leading market player, Abcam PLC, announced the acquisition of the Immunology and Proteomics business of Expedeon that comprises TGR Biosciences and Innova. The acquisition will provide Abcam access to Expedeon's immunology and proteomics products and support.

Primary antibodies, in immunoassays, are of major importance to bind to the target antigen. These antibodies bind those antigen, protein, or any substance that is intended to be researched or studied.

Western blots have the capacity to detect the protein’s pictogram level in a sample. It also enables it to be used in several applications, such as an effective diagnostic tool. It helps in direct labeling of primary antibodies, removing any need for secondary antibodies.

Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Research Antibodies market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue. The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Research Antibodies market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data.

Emergen Research has segmented the global research antibodies market on the basis of antibody type, product, application, technology, end-users, and region:

Antibody Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Monoclonal

Polyclonal

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Primary Antibodies

Secondary Antibodies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Stem Cells

Neurobiology

Immunology

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Western Blotting

Flow Cytometry

Immunofluorescence

Immunohistochemistry

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay

Immunoprecipitation

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Firms

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Research Antibodies market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Global Research Antibodies Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Research Antibodies market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

