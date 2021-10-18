Route 61 NB (Veterans Memorial Bridge) Closed in Sunbury, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that Route 61 northbound is closed along the Veterans Memorial Bridge (at the on ramp from Route 147) in the City of Sunbury, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash.

Motorists should avoid the area. The southbound lanes are open at this time.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

