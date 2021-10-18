IoT in Agriculture Market Major Drivers , Shape Product Scope , Covid-19 Analysis And Restraint Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

IoT in Agriculture Market Size – USD 12.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.5%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IoT in Agriculture Market will be worth USD 27.22 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing population worldwide coupled with the increasing demand for food in developing countries. The farmers are trying to enhance agricultural productivity in order to meet the growing demand for food by incorporating IoT based technologies in agricultural practices.

It highlights the key players in the businesses that account for a considerable market share. The report maps major geographical regions and their placement in the global economy. The report offers a detailed overview of the market with precise information about product type, application, market size, revenue share, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It predicts the growth of IoT in Agriculture Market in the upcoming years. The research segments the IoT in Agriculture Market based on product type, applications and end-use.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global IoT in Agriculture Market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others.

Key Companies in the IoT in Agriculture Market include:

Agco Corporation, Deere and Company, GEA Group, Trimble Inc., Agjunction, Raven Industries, Antelliq, Delaval, Ponsse, and CropMetrics LLC, among others.

The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations and brand promotions to retain their market position and enhance their product base.

Report Objectives

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

Extensively profile top players of the global IoT in Agriculture Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global IoT in Agriculture Market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments .

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global IoT in Agriculture Market .

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Scope of the reports:

The study draws a forecast of the growth of the IoT in Agriculture Market by evaluating the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. It also focuses on the positions of the major companies against the competitive landscape and their individual share in the global IoT in Agriculture Market . The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the recent trends and technological developments in the sector that will potentially influence the industry.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What will be the IoT in Agriculture Market market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global IoT in Agriculture Market ?

The report offers in depth information about the competitive landscape of the global IoT in Agriculture Market with extensive profiling of each market player with its global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, and license agreement

Global IoT in Agriculture Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global IoT in Agriculture Market . It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global IoT in Agriculture Market on the basis of Offering, Application, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Hardware

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Precision Forestry

Fish Farm Monitoring

Precision Farming

Others

