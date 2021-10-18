Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size Worth USD 3.67 Billion by 2028 at 7.6% CAGR
Increasing demand to reduce the cost of healthcare is projected to drive the healthcare supply chain management market during the forecast period.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently added a new report titled Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market that provides an extensive analysis of the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market and industry overview with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, key companies, current and emerging market trends, recent technological and product developments, and a comprehensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market. The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.
Increasing expenditure on healthcare requires higher efficiency in the delivery of services. Hospital supply chain management is confronted by different economic, environmental, and social issues. Growing awareness about healthcare supply chain management has propelled the demand for the same across the globe. On the other hand, lack of research in healthcare supply chain management and complex nature of the healthcare supply chain management are restraining the market.
The global Healthcare Supply Chain Management market is expected to reach USD 3.67 billion in 2028 from its valuation of USD 2.04 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements and economic growth are key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides a complete coverage with regards to company’s profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing and market position.
Top Companies Operating in the Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market and Profiled in the Report are:
SAP SE, Oracle, Tecsys Inc., Cardinal Health, Epicor, Infor, Global Healthcare Exchange, McKesson Corporation, Manhattan Associates, and Cerner.
It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.
Regional analysis of the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.
Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:
North America
Canada
S.
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Italy
K.
Rest of EU
Asia Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
A.E
Rest of MEA
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare supply chain management market based on component, delivery mode, end-user, and region as follows:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Software
Purchasing Management Software
Procurement software
Strategic Sourcing Software
Supply Management Software
Capital Purchasing Software
Transportation Management Software
Inventory Management Software
Warehouse Management Software
Implant Management Software
Order Management Software
Consignment Management Software
Tissue Management Software
Hardware
Barcodes & Barcode Scanners
RFID Tags & Readers
Systems
Others
Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
On-premises Delivery
Cloud-based Delivery
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Manufacturers
Providers
Distributors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Advent of cloud-based solutions
4.2.2.2. Large scale drug counterfeit
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost associated with the implementation
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Continue..!
