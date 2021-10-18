Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size Worth USD 3.67 Billion by 2028 at 7.6% CAGR

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand to reduce the cost of healthcare is projected to drive the healthcare supply chain management market during the forecast period.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently added a new report titled Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market that provides an extensive analysis of the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market and industry overview with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, key companies, current and emerging market trends, recent technological and product developments, and a comprehensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market. The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

Increasing expenditure on healthcare requires higher efficiency in the delivery of services. Hospital supply chain management is confronted by different economic, environmental, and social issues. Growing awareness about healthcare supply chain management has propelled the demand for the same across the globe. On the other hand, lack of research in healthcare supply chain management and complex nature of the healthcare supply chain management are restraining the market.

The global Healthcare Supply Chain Management market is expected to reach USD 3.67 billion in 2028 from its valuation of USD 2.04 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements and economic growth are key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides a complete coverage with regards to company’s profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing and market position.

Top Companies Operating in the Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market and Profiled in the Report are:

SAP SE, Oracle, Tecsys Inc., Cardinal Health, Epicor, Infor, Global Healthcare Exchange, McKesson Corporation, Manhattan Associates, and Cerner.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Regional analysis of the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America

Canada

S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

A.E

Rest of MEA

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare supply chain management market based on component, delivery mode, end-user, and region as follows:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Software

Purchasing Management Software

Procurement software

Strategic Sourcing Software

Supply Management Software

Capital Purchasing Software

Transportation Management Software

Inventory Management Software

Warehouse Management Software

Implant Management Software

Order Management Software

Consignment Management Software

Tissue Management Software

Hardware

Barcodes & Barcode Scanners

RFID Tags & Readers

Systems

Others

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

On-premises Delivery

Cloud-based Delivery

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Manufacturers

Providers

Distributors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Advent of cloud-based solutions

4.2.2.2. Large scale drug counterfeit

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost associated with the implementation

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continue..!

