Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) Market Size Expected to Reach USD 8.20 Billion at CAGR of 6.9%, By 2027

Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) Market Size – USD 4.53 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.9%, Market Trends – Utilization in disaster management areas.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing demand for consistent and uninterrupted services by the maritime and aeronautics sector will drive the market for Mobile Satellite Services.
The global Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) market is forecast to reach USD 8.20 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Mobile satellite services (MSS) offers two-way data and voice communications to users across the globe who are always traveling or are in remote locations. MSS is frequently used for its global reception.
The terminal range in size from handheld to laptop-size. These terminals can be mounted in a vehicle where communications can be maintained even when the vehicle is moving. MSS operates at an L-band, low enough in the frequency spectrum to avoid the rain fade related to higher bandwidth like Ka- and Ku-band fixed satellite systems.
MSS is a mobile telephone service that depends on portable terrestrial satellite than fixed terrestrial satellite and is known as cell phone towers. They can be mounted on moving vehicles such as ships, cars, airplanes, and individuals also carry them. Businesses adopt voice satellite services to ensure consistent, uninterrupted communications for their workers in mining, fishery, construction, transport, communications, and tourism industries.
North America dominated the market for mobile satellite services owing to high demand from the government, aviation, and maritime. The region has advanced technologies that need uninterrupted and consistent mobile networks. The region occupied 31.9% of the market revenue in the year 2019.
Key participants include Ericsson Inc., Intelsat S.A., Globalstar Inc., EchoStar Mobile Limited, Thuraya Telecommunications Company, ORBCOMM Europe Holding BV, Hughes Network Systems, Telstra Corporation, SpaceQuest, and TerreStar, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Voice mobile satellite is an effective solution for government agencies to manage coast guards and forest rangers, making it possible for them to aid people on the islands and borders. It is very needed during natural disasters.
• Companies are supporting polar adventures by providing tourists with voice satellite services. Polar adventurer Antony Jinman used Iridium GO! for his Antarctica trip.
• The increase in the number of flight services has increased the demand for mobile satellite services. The commercial airlines will use it to provide their clients with full internet access that includes e-mail with attachments, shopping, corporate intranet connectivity and more. It will also allow airline to improve their operational efficiency by providing real-time monitoring ability of equipment and inventories.
• BFSI sector will record a significant CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. With the banking sector moving towards digitalization, they need to be able to connect with their physical points of presence like branches, kiosks, and ATMs. Banks need to find proper communications to connect to these points to expand their services.
• Hughes Network Systems, LLC, on May 2019, announced Eutelsat Communications had selected the Hughes JUPITER™ System to enable services on its KONNECT new-generation High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) for Western Europe and Africa
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) market on the basis of service type, access type, end-users, and region:
Service Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Video Service
Data Service
Voice Service
Access Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Land MSS
Aeronautical MSS
Maritime MSS
Personal MSS
Broadcast MSS
End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
BFSI
Aerospace and Defense
Healthcare
Public Sector
IT and Telecom
Retail
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
Market Report includes major TOC points:
• Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) market Overview
• Global Economic Impact on Industry
• Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
• Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
• Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
• Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
• Global Market Analysis by Application
• Manufacturing Cost Analysis
• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
• Market Effect Factors Analysis
• Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) market Forecast
Conclusively, all aspects of the Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.
