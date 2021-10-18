Axiata Digital Labs Honoured with Two TM Forum Catalyst Awards
Axiata Digital Labs has been selected as a winner in two categories at the TM Forum Catalyst Awards 2021 for two separate Catalyst Projects.COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axiata Digital Labs (ADL) today announced that it was selected as a winner in two categories at the TM Forum Catalyst Awards 2021 for two separate Catalyst Projects.
TM Forum announced the Catalyst Award winners during the final day of the Digital Transformation World Series (DTWS) global event. Axiata Digital Labs, one of Asia’s fastest-growing and most innovative digital transformation enablers, participated in two winning catalyst projects, “Cross-industry marketplace for CSP collaboration, Phase 3” and “Measurements of Trust in AI”. Axiata Digital Labs was recognized in the 2021 Catalyst Team Award in the Visionary Impact and Sustainability Leadership categories respectively.
The Visionary Impact category recognizes the Catalyst that demonstrates the most compelling business potential. ADL’s winning project explores a new collaborative approach for vendors, CSPs and other parties to work together to quickly roll out a 5G Open RAN network and develop an enterprise use case. The project builds on the marketplace framework for application sharing to enable new 5G deployment and development models. Axiata Digital Labs was recognized with a Catalyst Award for Phase 1 of the project at Digital Transformation Asia in 2019. This project was conducted in participation with CSG, GETREVE, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and championed by Axiata Group Berhad, Dialog Axiata, Robi Axiata, and Smart Axiata.
The Sustainability Leadership award recognizes the team whose project demonstrates the greatest potential to make the world a better place, based on the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs). ADL’s winning project built a system of trust within the AI environment that adheres to the ethics and governance policies of the organization. This ensures that any AI system is safe, technically robust, transparent, accountable, non-discriminative and able to mitigate bias. This project was championed by Dialog Axiata and Ncell Axiata and included BolgiaTen, Brytlyt, and Subex.
Steffen Roehn, Chairman of TM Forum and [StR] Partner of Bain & Company comments:
“Throughout the past 18 months, the tech communications industry has mastered the challenge to keep the world connected. This meant to overcome a multitude of obstacles to ensure success for customers. We were extremely impressed by the incredible standard of the demonstrations and true innovation throughout the Catalyst projects this year as we reviewed the creativity of the teams in developing solutions to evolve our industry. I was privileged and proud to be a part of the process and I extend my congratulations to all the winners.”
Thushera Kawdawatta, CEO of Axiata Digital Labs comments: “To be competitive in this digital era, the telecommunications industry's future relies on collaboration and exchanging ideas in an increasingly interconnected world. We are delighted that the TM Forum recognized the significance and enormous potential of these two Catalyst projects. Over the past three years, our teams have worked tirelessly to demonstrate the potential windfall CSPs can gain via a collaborative marketplace, and we're pleased to see the real-world impact of our efforts. I would like to thank the champions of these projects for all their support in helping us achieve this victory.”
Namal Jayathilake, Vice President of Engineering and Emerging Technology at Axiata Digital Labs comments: “ADL’s Catalyst Projects showcase the real-world impacts that can be achieved through collaboration across industries and robust AI systems. On behalf of ADL, I want to show my appreciation to the wider team from both participants and champions who collaboratively implemented this from concept to actual solution. We are proud to have worked with such an outstanding team. This recognition from TM Forum is only the beginning. We hope to build on this success and continue to innovate to bring greater solutions to the industry.”
A panel of 20 independent judges awarded across the 9 Catalysts from 22 shortlisted projects. In total this year, over 500 people across 151 companies, formed 41 Catalyst teams and have been working on their proof-of-concept solutions to challenges facing communications service providers (CSPs) and their technology partners. The culmination of their work has been showcased during the Digital Transformation World Series 2021 event.
The Catalyst Awards celebrate the most revolutionary successes in advancing the telecoms industry, proof-of-concepts for industry standards, impact on global sustainability goals and noteworthy contributions to the acceleration of digital transformation throughout the industry.
