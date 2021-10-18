Image Recognition Market Size Projected to Reach USD 80.07 Billion at CAGR of 17.7%, By 2026
Image Recognition Market Size – USD 21.63 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 17.7%, Market Trends – Proliferation of Smart DevicesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for image recognition among industry verticals is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.
The global Image Recognition Market is expected to reach USD 80.07 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Image recognition is the process of recognizing and detecting an object or a feature in a digital image or video. Computers utilize machine vision technologies coupled with a camera and artificial intelligence software to realize image recognition.
Increasing demand for image recognition in security applications is likely to drive the market growth in the forecast period. Companies are emphasizing on identifying fraud detection, reduce the need for traditional passwords, and to enhance the ability to differentiate between a human face and a photograph. For instance, Trueface.AI, the developers of Chui, a facial recognition doorbell, is implementing facial recognition and deep learning technology to distinguish a human face from a photograph.
The proliferation of smart devices is anticipated to drive the market demand in the upcoming years. Recently there has been demand backed by substantial promotional activities for facial biometrics in smartphones. For example, Apple iPhone X, featuring a Face ID facial recognition, shipped 16.0 million units and was the world's best-selling smartphone model in the first quarter of 2018.
Key participants include Google Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Attrasoft Inc., Honeywell International Inc., NEC Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Catchoom Technologies Inc., Slyce Inc., LTU Technologies, and Intel Corporation, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• By type, object recognition contributed to the largest market share in 2018. Object detection helps in detection and defines objects such as humans, buildings, and cars from digital images and videos and finds use in a wide range of industries.
• By deployment mode, cloud-based deployment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a faster rate of 18.0% in the forecast period.
• By application, security & surveillance held a significant market share in 2018, owing to the widespread deployment of image recognition in fraud detection.
• By industry vertical, media & entertainment contributed to the largest market share in 2018, due to the usage of image recognition to enhance user experience.
• North America dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 17.3% in the forecast period. Advancements in technology and the presence of leading companies in the region are causative of the growth of the market in the region.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global image recognition market on the basis of type, component, deployment mode, application, industry vertical, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
• Object Recognition
• Pattern Recognition
• Facial Recognition
• Barcode/QR Code Recognition
• Optical Character Recognition
• Others
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
• Software
• Services
• Hardware
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
• On-Premises Deployment
• Cloud-Based Deployment
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
• Augmented Reality
• Security & Surveillance
• Scanning & Imaging
• Image Search
• Marketing & Advertising
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
• Automotive
• BFSI
• Retail
• IT & Telecom
• Media & Entertainment
• Healthcare
• Government
• Transportation & Logistic
• Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• MEA
Market Report includes major TOC points:
• Image Recognition market Overview
• Global Economic Impact on Industry
• Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
• Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
• Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
• Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
• Global Market Analysis by Application
• Manufacturing Cost Analysis
• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
• Market Effect Factors Analysis
• Image Recognition market Forecast
Conclusively, all aspects of the Image Recognition market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.
