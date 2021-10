Gluten-Free Products Market Size 2021: Global Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis and Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ Gluten-Free Products Market Size : Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global gluten-free products market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye and barley that contains significant amounts of fats and salt. Products made from this protein have adverse health effects, especially for people having gluten intolerance. The consumption of gluten products affects the small intestine of these individuals, thereby causing diarrhea, abdominal pain, bloating, forgetfulness and irritation. Owing to increasing inclination towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle among individuals, manufacturers are focusing on introducing gluten-free (GF) products around the world. We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Global Gluten-Free Products Market Trends:Gluten-free products have proven to be beneficial for people fighting with chronic gastrointestinal disorders, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and various gluten-related diseases, including gluten ataxia and celiac disease. Furthermore, owing to growing health-consciousness, there has been a rise in the consumption of gluten-free foods and the adoption of a gluten-free lifestyle across the globe. Manufacturers are investing significantly in developing gluten-free ready-to-eat (RTE) meals to cater to the diversified tastes of the increasing working population. The rising demand for weight management programs is also catalyzing market growth as gluten-free food products form an integral part of the diet charts of such programs. Moreover, increasing research and development (R&D) activities to improve the texture and nutritional value of gluten-free products by adding bovine plasma proteins are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global gluten-free products market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2021-2026).Market Summary:• Based on the product type, bakery products (breads, rolls, buns, and cakes; cookies, crackers, wafers, and biscuits; and baking mixes and flours) are the most preferred product category. Other major segments include snacks and ready-to-eat (RTE) products, pizzas and pastas, condiments and dressings, and others.• The market has been segregated on the basis of the source into animal and plant. Animal sources include dairy and meat products, whereas rice and corn, oilseeds and pulses, and others are the plant sources.• On the basis of the distribution channel, gluten-free products are majorly sold through conventional stores, including grocery stores, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs and online retailers. Specialty stores (bakery stores, confectionery stores and gourmet stores) and drugstores and pharmacies are the other distribution channels for the gluten-free products.• Region-wise, North America holds the leading position in the market. Other major regions are Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.• The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report. Some of the key players operating in the market include The Kraft Heinz Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Boulder Brands Inc., General Mills, Inc., Pinnacle Foods Inc., The Kellogg Company, Hero Group, Freedom Nutritional Products Limited, Warburtons Limited, Barilla Group, Glutamel, Raisio Group, Dr. Schär AG, Domino's Pizza Enterprises (DPE) Limited, Alara Wholefoods Ltd., Genius Foods Ltd., Enjoy Life Foods and Silly Yak Foods Pty. Ltd.Market Breakup by Product Type:• Bakery Productso Breads, Rolls, Buns, and Cakeso Cookies, Crackers, Wafers, and Biscuitso Baking Mixes & Flours• Snacks & RTE Products• Pizzas & Pastas• Condiments & Dressings• OthersMarket Breakup by Source:• Animal Sourceo Dairyo Meat• Plant Sourceo Rice and Corno Oilseeds and Pulseso OthersMarket Breakup by Distribution Channel:• Conventional Storeso Grocery Storeso Mass Merchandiserso Warehouse Clubso Online Retailers• Specialty Storeso Bakery Storeso Confectionery Storeso Gourmet Stores• Drugstores & PharmaciesMarket Breakup by Region:o North Americao Europeo Asia Pacifico Middle East and Africao Latin America We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.Key highlights of the report:• Market Performance (2015-2020)• Market Outlook (2021-2026)• Market Trends• Market Drivers and Success Factors• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market• Value Chain Analysis• Structure of the Global Market• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape 