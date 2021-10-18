Poultry Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027
The increasing occurrence of zoonotic diseases, rising market emphasis on food safety & an increased awareness of animal health is driving the demandNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Poultry Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 856.7 million in 2027. Supporting policy initiatives and technological advances in the poultry industry are expected to drive market growth during the predicted period.
The major reasons for the rapid growth of the poultry diagnostic market are disease outbreaks, technical developments and positive policy initiatives. The farmers are currently diagnosed preventively with the outbreak of disaster diseases and erosive diseases such as avian influenza, Newcastle disease and other respiratory infections.
These flock infections affect world trade in layers, broilers, turkeys and poultry. As a result, continuous attempts have been made to make poultry farmers more aware of these diseases.
An ever-increasing number of supporting government initiatives are expected to increase demand for products, such as OIE International Standards, a fragment of the WTO framework which addresses the issues of standards for better animal health and promoting international trade in animal products.
Throughout the predicted era, the emergence of animal health knowledge portals in the developed economy in particular will stimulate development. Knowledge from veterinary centers, which can also be passed on to other scientists and physicians, may also be uploaded to the Internet.
The introduction of this program would promote ongoing improvements in the prevalence of the disease. It helps the proprietor to consider prevention, effective vaccination, type of vaccines to be given, prescription recharges and nutritional information in a continuous correspondence.
The COVID-19 impact:
The COVID-19 pandemic has no effect on the sector’s productivity. Key market leaders are uncertain about prospects for the industry and are searching for solutions to the issue. Many hospitals and other facilities have affected their pandemic significantly. There is no money for stopping the rise of lockouts in different parts of the world. COVID-19’s spread has influenced numerous industries within the global economy. On the supplementary market, high demand for consumer protection is seen to prevent different diseases. Gradually, consumers have chosen different products to reduce the risk of infections.
As for COVID-19, demand for domestic products, exports and imports dropped dramatically. The world's biggest companies prefer cutting their budgets in order to build cash reserves. Real efficiency levels will eventually contribute to new ways of rewarding workers and businesses at far lower costs.
Market Overview:
The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly growing over the recent years and is expected to witness vast changes due to current coronavirus outbreak. Factors such as rapid developments in the healthcare and medical sector, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and facilities, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing adoption of telemedicine and ambulatory care services are fueling market growth. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, increasing preference for personalized medicines and point of care diagnosis and home care settings.
Competitive Landscape:
The global Poultry Diagnostics market is extremely competitive and consists of several market players operating at global and regional levels. Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as R&D investments product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.
Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:
QIAGEN, Zoetis, BioChek Smart Veterinary Diagnostics, IDvet, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bioneer Corporation, MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH, Biogenetics Biotechnology Company, FinTech, LTD., and IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., among others.
Key questions addressed in the report:
• What market size is the global Poultry Diagnostics market expected to reach over the forecast period?
• Which factors are expected to hamper global market growth between 2021 and 2027?
• Which key factors are expected to driver global Poultry Diagnostics market throughout the forecast period?
• Which application segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?
• Which region is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?
• Which leading players are operating in the global Poultry Diagnostics market?
• What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?
Global Poultry Diagnostics market segmentation:
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Globally the increase in demand for products derived from poultry is a major driver of growth for the poultry diagnostics industry.
• Growing demand for products derived from poultry has thus increased the adoption of various diagnostic equipment, which, in effect, will drive market growth over the forecast period.
• Certain factors, such as growing policy programs, and animal protection associations in different countries.
• Majority share contributed to the ELISA tests. Their high sensitivity, precision, accuracy and cost-efficiency can be due to this.
• This industry is dominated by avian influenza, with more than majority share. The substantial share contributed to frequent influenza (bird flu) outbreaks in Southeast Asian and African countries.
• A competitive market scenario for Poultry Diagnostics has been formed by the introduction of various products for the treatment of disease.
• North America led with a majority share on the global poultry diagnostic market. This can be attributed to their advanced animal health infrastructure, extensive distribution network, the presence of multinational players and increased awareness among farmers governed this segment’s growth.
• In February 2018, BioChek announced that it is launching Avian Influenza H5-H7-H9 Multiplex, a PCR test kit for avian influenza diagnosis.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Poultry Diagnostics Market on the basis of Test Type, Disease Type, and Region:
Test Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
• ELISA
• PCR
• Other
Disease Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
• Avian Salmonellosis
• Avian Influenza
• Newcastle Disease
• Avian Mycoplasmosis
• Others
Regional Outlook:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Thank you for reading the research report on global Poultry Diagnostics market. We also offer customization of report as per client requirement. Kindly connect to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer the best suited plan as per your requirement.
