Hydraulic Actuators Market Overview To The Future Opportunities to Reach $2.4 Billion, Globally
Hydraulic Actuators Market Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2022PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydraulic Actuators Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $2.4 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2016 - 2022. Asia-Pacific leads the hydraulic actuator market, followed by North America. Growth in the region would be supplemented by increasing construction and manufacturing activities and rising demand from developing countries including China and India.
The application segment comprises mobile equipment, industrial, and aviation & others. In 2014, mobile equipment segment occupied a prominent share of the overall market revenue, followed by industrial segment. Moreover, the segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for construction, mining and agriculture equipment across the globe. The industrial segment is anticipated to grow at a notable pace due to increasing usage of hydraulic actuators in manufacturing equipment.
Leading Players:
Flowserve Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Cameron International Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Bosch Rexroth S.A., Pentair Plc., Rotork Plc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, SMC Corporation and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering.
HYDRAULIC ACTUATORS MARKET - BY PRODUCT TYPE
• Linear actuator
• Rotary actuator
HYDRAULIC ACTUATORS MARKET - BY APPLICATION
• Mobile Equipment
o Construction
o Oil & gas
o Metal & mining
o Agriculture
o Others
• Industrial
• Aviation and others
Key Findings ofHydraulic Actuators Market:
• In the year 2014, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue-generating region, followed by North America.
• Growth in LAMEA is expected to be supplemented by the increasing usage of hydraulic actuators in construction, mining and oil extraction activities.
• Linear actuators would continue to be the major revenue generating segment throughout the forecast period.
• In terms of market by application, mobile equipment was the major revenue-generating application segment in 2014.
• Key players profiled in the report are Flowserve Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Cameron International Corporation, Rotork plc, Parker-Hannifin
Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Pentair Plc, Bosch Rexroth Group, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, and SMC Corporation.
