Andrew Choi joins this year’s Frankfurt Book Fair, Featuring Hope of the Garden of Eden to End of the Patmos Island.

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- October 20, 2021 marks the 73rd edition of Frankfurter Buchmesse and will again gather around the book industry community for authors, publishing companies, and readers. The world's largest trade fair for books, the Frankfurt Buchmesse, will take up to the next level to 'Re: Connect' with their audiences as they go onboard for both physical and digital platforms. This year's Frankfurter Buchmesse is expected to draw thousands of attendees, offering programs like Conference & B2B events, BOOKFEST digital, ARD Book Fair Stage, Weltempfang (Global Reception).Andrew Choi, the author of Hope from the Garden of Eden to the End of the Patmos Island , is scheduled to showcase his book at the Frankfurter Buchmesse. First published on August 2, 2019, the book is an inspired biblical commentary and spiritual guidebook that explains the biblical narrative from Genesis to Revelations. It discusses the significant biblical events that tie a message of love, including the promised Messianic hope by God, Jesus' crucifixion and the lessons it gives, and how the reconciliation with God would give us strength to continue our journeys in life.Seeing the desperate situation and the hopelessness of the people, the author wrote Hope from the Garden of Eden to the End of the Patmos Island to give individuals inspiration through the good news of God. Choi wants every reader to find happiness, hope, and love in every life experience. This book is a product of his manifestation of God’s love.The book includes a six-chapter study that takes us through the scriptures from the first book of the Bible to Revelation that gives a hopeful message. Every chapter focuses on different issues concerning day-to-day endeavours, such as redemption to daily trials, overcoming depression, and giving lessons about receiving strength through the power of the Lord. Ultimately, Choi's insightful book gives us a way on how to find hope during times of struggle, the willpower to forgive others, and receive strength through the power of the Lord.Andrew Choi received his doctorate degree in ministry from the Houston Graduate School of Theology. He devoted his life to evangelizing college students for 15 years across multiple universities, such as Seoul National University, UCLA, UC Berkeley, CA, and many other campuses. Choi also served as a US Army Chaplain for 21 years, highlighting his role as a community pastor of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) from 1997 to 1999. His previous books include New Life, On a Stormy Days, and Soar on Wings Like the Eagle. Today, Andrew Choi lives together with his wife, Sarah Choi, and their two children, Josephine and David."When I was a seeker, I wanted to find the way out from emptiness, sense of guilt, and loneliness. I felt like I was locked in a small dark shell of a caterpillar. One day, I was hospitalized because I had a severe burn on my head and shoulder. I was unconscious for about two weeks and had severe pain. I felt like needles were penetrating into the skin of my skull. While I was in pain, I realized that Christ died for me. I saw in my dream that Christ went through the pain on the cross for me. I could have related the deep pain of Christ since I felt the sharp pain in my body. More importantly, I realized that His pain was to forgive my sin, all sins of humans: to save and to give new life. I believe that realization came to me by the Holy Spirit. After that experience, my soul was like a butterfly that just came out from a caterpillar, which transformed into the new creation," said Choi in a statement about his real-life experiences that drove him to write Hope from the Garden of Eden to the End of Patmos Island.Andrew Choi's Hope from the Garden of Eden to the End of the Patmos Island was published on February 8, 2019. For updates about Andrew Choi's events and book releases, including his video interview at America Tonight w/ Kate Delaney, check out Choi's website at andrewchoibooks.com . Andrew Choi also has the latest video interview about his book in This Week In America with Rick Bratton, available on YouTube.In relation to this year's Frankfurter Buchmesse, the event is going to be held from 20 to 24 October 2021. The event will hold interactive and insightful programs, highlighting topics about the international rights and licensing business, with Canada as Guest of Honour. For more details regarding these and other participating authors in the Frankfurter Buchmesse 2021, please visit www.buchmesse.de Title: Hope From the Garden of Eden to the End of the Patmos IslandAuthor: Andrew ChoiISBN: 978-0578975191Genre: Religion & SpiritualityMarketed By: MainSpringBooks

