Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027
Reports And Data
Rising demand for the hazardous fume evacuators in the laser-based procedures or electrosurgical unitsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market is projected to reach USD 179.7 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising practice of the laser-based surgeries & usage of the electrosurgical units (ESUs) and increasing emphasis on the air cleanliness & requirement of keeping the operating premises safe from any potential harmful smoke. The immense growth of the ambulatory surgery center is another mentionable aspect where the market is predominantly driven, as the ASCs are investing heavily in the smoke evacuation devices to improve the inner air quality in their facilities.
RapidVac smoke evacuator from Medtronic, MEGADYNE smoke evacuator, CONMED's ClearView Smoke Evacuation, are a few of the most demanding products prioritized by the end-users. Smoke evacuator dermatology, laparoscopic smoke evacuator, smoke evacuation system testing, smoke control system, smoke control system requirements, smoke management system components, smoke management system in a covered mall, smoke control system design, smoke control system sequence of operation, and exhaust fan requirements, to name a few are some of the most crucial corresponding factors and topics that have been influencing the market growth in many ways, have been additionally discussed in details in the report.
The increasing practice of plastic or cosmetic surgeries, laparoscopic surgeries, and injuries to bones have helped the market grow substantially owing to the higher incorporation of the fume evacuating devices in most fo the surgical units. A higher growth rate has been estimated for the handheld or portable devices, as many surgeons are carrying them being extremely lightweight.
The COVID-19 impact:
The COVID-19 pandemic has created endless disruptions to the manufacturing or production industries due to a shortage of resources in different parts of the world. Healthcare facilities are mostly engrossed in the corona patient treatment and barely investing in other healthcare procedures & facilities. The leading players in the industry are skeptical about the market's future and try to redesign their strategies to support the challenge. The pandemic had a serious impact on the distribution chains as a result of regular lockdowns. The manufacturing industries have been disrupted due to reduced available human resources. The companies are incorporating different techniques to increase the production volume and trying to develop innovative solutions at an affordable price, which can meet customer requirements at a much lower cost.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3424
The report is formulated through exhaustive primary and secondary research which is verified and validated by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals. The report aims to help readers and users improve their business performances by providing insightful data about business sphere such as recent technological development, product advancements, and adoption of strategic business steps. The report also offers extensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with business overviews, expansion plans, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, and partnerships among others.
Top Companies in the Market Include:
Medtronic plc, ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH, CONMED, KLS Martin Group, Symmetry Surgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Utah Medical Products, Inc., Ecolab Inc., Zimmer Biomet, and DeRoyal Industries, among others.
Increasing focus on development of vaccines to combat COVID-19 pandemic and focus on preventive medicine to mitigate future epidemics and pandemics, rising number of product approvals for drugs and therapeutics, and rapid digital transformation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth over the forecast period. With the social distancing norms in place and growing focus on telemedicine, digital technologies were adopted at an accelerated rate allowing healthcare professionals to efficiently manage health of the patients. One of the most crucial drivers of the pharma & healthcare industry is the rapid integration of artificial intelligence in key areas such as R&D, patient care, commercialization, and drug discovery and development. It has also led to a reduction in healthcare expenditure and improved efficiency of the systems which is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3424
Furthermore, to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape, an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are included in the report. Along with this, feasibility analysis and investment return analysis are also covered. The report is segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, and key regions of the Smoke Evacuation Systems market.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The growing inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries such as electro surgery and laser based surgery contributes to the market demand largely.
• Growing concerns about diseases transferred through surgical fume coupled with government laws guaranteeing safety in surgical procedures, are expected to cause a surge in the market demand during the forecast period.
• A wide number of chemical & biologic matters having harmful potentials present in the surgical smoke created in those orthopedic surgeries. The increasing number of orthopedic surgeries have helped grow the market value largely, as most hospitals and surgical centers are incorporating these fume evacuators. The market valuation of the orthopedic sub-segment is expected to reach 18.8% by 2027.
• Government petition is being requested and launched in various places around the world for making the usage of the evacuation devices in theatres compulsory.
• An overall higher emphasis has been observed during this corona virus pandemic on the usage of the smoke evacuation in the healthcare facilities.
• In July 2020, Palliare received the clearance from the FDA for its patented EVA15 smoke evacuation system. This EVA15 is designed to offer insufflation requirements for both the endoscopic and robotic surgery, and offers integrated surgical smoke evacuation capability.
• In July 2018, Stryker Corporation, announced the initiation of the acquisition of SafeAir AG, a popular Swiss surgical smoke evacuation company. This acquisition helped increase the product portfolio of Stryker’s instrument division, and strengthened smoke evacuation systems portfolio.
To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/smoke-evacuation-systems-market
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global on the basis of product, application, end-use verticals, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
• Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands
• Smoke Evacuation Systems
• Smoke Evacuating Filters
• Smoke-Evac Fusion Products (Shrouds)
• Smoke Evacuation Tubings
• Accessories
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
• Laparoscopic Surgeries
• Medical Aesthetic Surgeries
• Open General Surgeries
• Orthopedic Surgeries
• Others
End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
• Hospital & Clinics
• Dental Chambers & Cosmetic Surgery Centers
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
• Veterinary Hospital & Clinics
• Others
Key Regions Studied in the Report:
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3424
Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report or further query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to your requirements.
Browse More Reports:-
Blood Group Typing Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/blood-group-typing-market
Creatinine Measurement Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/creatinine-measurement-market
Hematologic Malignancies Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hematologic-malignancies-market
Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/neglected-tropical-diseases-diagnosis-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+18008193052 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn