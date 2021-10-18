Celebrate hunting and fishing at UW football game on Oct. 23

Join Game and Fish in the Tailgate Zone in the Indoor Practice Field facility beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be celebrating hunting and fishing on Oct. 23 with an event for families at the University of Wyoming football game in Laramie. Join Game and Fish in the Tailgate Zone in the Indoor Practice Field facility beginning at 10:30 a.m. until kickoff for the homecoming game against the New Mexico Lobos.

“We want to celebrate all the fun things Wyomingites do outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and wildlife watching,” said Kathryn Boswell, Game and Fish hunter and angler participation coordinator. “If you’re interested in hunting or fishing, look for us in our red shirts before the football game to ask questions or find out how to start a new hobby.”

Game and Fish will be hosting hands-on activities to teach game-goers about Wyoming’s hunting and fishing opportunities and build their skills and knowledge. Learn hunting, fishing and boating tips as well as how to use the Game and Fish Hunt Planner. Spend time practicing target shooting, brush up on hunter safety and more. Two of the department’s big fish stocking trucks will be onsite to explore. Game and Fish wildlife health officials will also host a booth to talk about the department’s wildlife disease management and research.

Leading up to gameday, Game and Fish is asking the public to submit photos of their #fieldgoals — pictures of memorable moments hunting, fishing or enjoying Wyoming’s outdoors. Share photos by using #fieldgoals on Instagram and tagging @wygameandfish

“Watch for our #fieldgoals video at halftime featuring real photos from Wyoming outdoor enthusiasts,” said Chris Martin, Game and Fish digital content creator. “You might be featured — or your family and friends.”

(Rebekah Fitzgerald, Communications director - rebekah.fitzgerald1@wyo.gov)

- WGFD -