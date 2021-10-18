Amniocentesis Needle Market Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027
Growing inclination for minimally-invasive procedures is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global amniocentesis needle market is expected to reach USD 211.7 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Amniocentesis needle is used for insertion into the amniotic sac in the abdomen of a pregnant woman to extract a small amount of the amniotic fluid for the purpose of diagnosis. The amniotic fluid consists of cells that possess genetic information about the fetus. Amniocentesis procedure is beneficial in establishing a provisional diagnosis of the presence of a disorder or abnormality detected in other tests. Besides, the procedure also confirms that a fetus is not at the risk of suspected defect, thereby aiding in the planning of further pregnancy or other suitable alternatives.
The growing burden of congenital anomalies is an important factor in fuelling the market growth. Congenital anomalies/disorders are a major reason for premature death, birth asphyxia, pregnancy loss, and long-lasting disability contribute significantly to morbidity and mortality in newborn babies. It has been estimated that 7.9 million babies are born with significant congenital disorders. Congenital cardiovascular disorder is a swiftly evolving issue in child health around the world and requires interventions to increase survival and life-quality. Over 90.0% of congenital disorders take place in low and middle-income countries.
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on healthcare providers and patients and has posed problems in practice pertaining to prenatal care, such as diagnosis and therapy of the fetus. Coronavirus infection during pregnancy may cause the risk of premature birth or hindered the growth of the fetus. Hence, recommendations are made for the examination of amniotic ï¬‚uid, among other tests, which, in turn, is likely to have a positive impact on the market demand.
Some of the key companies operating in the global Amniocentesis Needle market are:
Becton, Dickinson and Company, Smiths Medical, Medtronic, CooperSurgical, Integra Lifesciences, Cook Medical, Medline, Biopsybell, RI. MOS, Laboratoire CCD, among others.
The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly growing in the recent past and is expected to register substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2027. Factors such as technological developments in the healthcare and pharma field, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors boosting market growth. The market dynamics have completely changed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, high occurrence of diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders and rising number of accidents across the globe are fueling growth of the global Amniocentesis Needle market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, high adoption of personalized medicines and ongoing research on drug discovery are further boosting market growth.
The report is curated using extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by industry experts and professionals. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and investment return analysis are used to obtain the report data. This data is represented through various diagrams, graphs, tables, and charts to help the reader understand the market dynamics accurately. The report also provides information about each market player, its global position, business expansion plan financial status, license agreement, and product and services portfolio.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• By needle size, a 100-150 mm needle contributed to the largest market share in 2019 attributed to the growing necessity for the removal of excess of amniotic fluid and the widespread use of these kinds of needles owing to their suitable length and appropriateness of usage in several patients.
• By procedure, amnioinfusion is likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period, owing to the offering of advantages such as diluting the thick meconium clumps by the instilled fluid and likely deterrence of cord compression. Nevertheless, amnioinfusion is not considered advantageous in meconium-related neonatal illness.
• By application, diagnostic centers are projected to grow at the fastest rate of xx% in the forecast period. A diagnostic center offers extensive expertise, as well as experienced staff in performing the amniocentesis diagnosis, which is used for detecting substantial issues related to chromosome, including Down syndrome, along with missing bits of chromosomes.
• North America dominated the market in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 2.0% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the region is owing to the high disposable income, high level of awareness about the procedure, and well-established healthcare facilities.
• In October 2019, Medtronic PLC made an announcement about the building of an Innovation Center in Chengdu (China). The innovation center is set to commence in 2020 and offer a platform for foremost, cross-disciplinary medical research and training for medical workers in the region.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global amniocentesis needle market on the basis of needle size, procedure, end-user, and region:
Needle Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Smaller than 100 mm
• 100 – 150 mm
• Larger than 150 mm
Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Amniocentesis
• Amnioreduction
• Fetal Blood Transfusion
• Amnioinfusion
• Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Hospitals
• Diagnostic Centers
• Clinics
• Others
Regional Outlook:
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
