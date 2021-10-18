Network Security Firewall Market Size Projected to Reach $24.34 Billion by 2030- Exclusive Research Report by AMR
Increasing adoption of cloud computing and its vulnerability to cyberattacks is one of the key factors driving the growth of network security firewall marketPORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surge in demand for network security and privacy and rise in the number of cyber-based attacks and frauds drive the growth of the global network security firewall market. However, high installation and maintenance costs and complex demands regarding infrastructure and hardware hinder the market growth. On the other hand, an increase in awareness about data security and privacy presents new opportunities in the coming years.
The global network security firewall market generated $3.48 billion in 2020 and is estimated to generate $24.34 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 21.6% from 2020 to 2030.
Based on deployment type, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global network security firewall market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to advancements in on-premise technologies and adoption of new IoT-based techniques and competition among SMEs. However, the cloud segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 23.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to cost efficiency, the importance of cybersecurity, and the highly automated nature of cloud security.
Based on component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global network security firewall market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to the widespread use of detection and threats such as malware or malicious processes that lower the performance of the hypervisor. However, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increased demand for network security and privacy, advances in digital transformation in the telecommunications industry, real-time analysis, and management regulations.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 326 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12857
Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global network security firewall market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030. This is due to rapid advancements in mobile security technologies and huge investments in data security with rise in cyber-attacks. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period, owing to the rapid advancements in mobile security technologies and several government initiations toward digitalization in developing countries.
Profiling Key Players: Adaptive Mobile, Amd Telecom, Anam, Cellusys, Mobileum, Netnumber, Orange, Openmind Networks, Sap Se, and Sinch.
Covid-19 Scenario -
• Owing to lockdown and social distancing norms, malls and shops have been closed and people have been relying on online retailers and e-commerce websites for their shopping needs. This burdened the banking and financial sectors to invest enormously in the security of payment gateways to protect increased numbers of online transactions. This led to increased demand for network security firewalls.
• In order to protect personal patient data from cybercriminals and implement data analysis tools, the demand for network security firewalls in the healthcare sector increased significantly.
• Many organizations adopted the "work from home" culture and these remote working conditions led to increased need for corporate data protection, which in turn, led to implementation of network security firewall.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12857
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.
Similar Reports -
1. Network Automation Market
2. Network Function Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.
AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn