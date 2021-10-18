Heat Therapy Market Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2030
Apart from SARS virus, heat therapy is useful against influenza virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and hepatitis virus.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Heat Therapy Market by Type (Packs, Pads, Wraps, Prescription-based, and Others), Application (Musculoskeletal Disorder, Sports Medicine, Post-operative Therapy, Mastitis, Chronic Pain Management, Injury, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
Heat therapy is widely used toward inactivation of SARS and similar viruses by denaturing protein structure and subsequent impaired function. Heat therapy is additionally used as sterilizing agent and decontaminant for various medical instruments such as personal protective equipment and surgical tools. Apart from SARS virus, heat therapy is useful against influenza virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and hepatitis virus.
DJO LLC,
Thermo Tek Inc.,
Cardinal Health,
Carex Health Brands, Inc.,
The Mentholatum Company
Medline Industries, Inc.
Halyard Worldwide, Inc.
Kobayashi Pharmacuticalco., Ltd
TrekProof., Inc.
Dhama Innovations Pvt. Ltd.
• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Heat Therapy Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
• It offers Heat Therapy Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.
• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Heat Therapy Market growth.
Table of Content:
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION
1.2. KEY BENEFITS
1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
1.4.1. Secondary research
1.4.2. Primary research
1.4.3. Analyst tools & models
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE
3.2. KEY FINDINGS
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING
3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities…
"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."
