Y-Axis announces the launch of the updated and more comprehensive Express Entry service
The Express Entry system of the federal government of Canada manages online applications from skilled workers interested in taking up PR in Canada.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada’s Express Entry system handles applications from skilled workers for 3 of the main economic immigration programs of the federal government of Canada.
Depending on your eligibility, you might apply for any of the following Express Entry programs –
• the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP)
• the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP)
• the Canadian Experience Class (CEC)
Generally, 67-points will have to be secured for a skilled worker as part of Canada Eligibility Calculation.
With a considerable and steady volume of Express Entry cases across the years, Y-Axis is well-equipped to handle complex cases of Canada immigration. Many of our clients, that have successfully secured a Canada PR visa, have had previous rejections in the past.
Keeping your specific requirements and preferences in view, Y-Axis can guide you towards the most ideally-suited immigration pathway for you. While Canadian permanent residence might be your ultimate aim, there are many different pathways that can get you there.
A nomination by a provincial or territorial government under the Canadian Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) guarantees an invitation to apply by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).
Y-AXIS IMMIGRATION PROCESS
Our Full Service & Processing Includes:
• Document checklist
• Complete migration processing & application processing
• Forms, Documentation & Petition Filing
• Guidance on acquiring the specific police clearance certificate
• Assistance with medicals
• Updates & follow-up with the Embassy
• Visa interview preparation – if required
• English (IELTS/PTE/TOEFL/CELPIP) coaching*
• Accommodation assistance*
• Relocation orientation*
• Job search assistance*
*These services are provided at an additional cost.
Y-Axis offices can be found at the prominent cities of India, as well as in Melbourne, Dubai, Sharjah, and Sydney.
Y-Axis offers immigration services for various countries, such as, for Canada, Australia, Germany etc.
With a winning combination of experience and expertise, Y-Axis can guide you to get it right the first time itself.
Immigration is an investment, both in terms of money as well as time. Make your investment count with guidance from those who know the best.
Since 1999, Y-Axis has assisted many realize their overseas aspirations, be it for any reason – migrate overseas, work overseas, study abroad, invest overseas, or simply visit overseas.
While no one can guarantee a visa, Y-Axis can help you maximize the chances of your visa being granted.
About Y-Axis
Y-Axis is India’s No. 1 Immigration & Visa Consultant and presumably the world’s largest B2C immigration firm.
Established in 1999, our 40+ company owned and managed offices across India, Dubai, London, Partner Offices in Melbourne & New Zealand and 1100+ employees have served over 100,000 happy customers.
More than 50% of our customers are from word-of-mouth. Till date, Y-Axis has counseled 1,000,000 clients.
We also support two charitable organizations: Heal A Child and Know More School.
