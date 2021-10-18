Web Hosting Services Market Share 2021: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast Till 2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global web hosting services market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Web Hosting Services Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global web hosting services market grew at a CAGR of around 14% during 2015-2020. Web hosting services refer to spaces on a physical server that publish a website or web page on the Internet. These services provide enhanced site performance, domain-associated email addresses, improved website security, data management, etc. Web hosting services are commonly available according to the server technology, management level, additional services, etc. At present, companies are relying on web hosting services for a hassle-free digital marketing experience and the management of core business operations.
The expanding e-commerce industry and the increasing utilization of mobile computing are driving the global web hosting services market. Furthermore, the elevating levels of digitization of business processes and the rising adoption of web hosting services to optimize SEO strategies are also augmenting the market growth. Besides this, various enterprises are shifting towards cloud hosting as it provides an affordable, scalable, and reliable web infrastructure, which is further bolstering the global market. Moreover, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the adoption of remote working models in numerous organizations is increasing, thereby propelling the market growth. Additionally, the rising integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with web hosting services is further anticipated to fuel the web hosting services market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global web hosting services market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Alibaba Cloud Co. (Alibaba Group Holding Limited)
Amazon Web Services Inc.
AT&T Inc.
Endurance International Group
Equinix Inc.
Godaddy Inc.
Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)
Hetzner Online Gmbh
Liquid Web LLC
Rackspace Technology Inc.
WPEngine Inc.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Service Type:
Shared Hosting
Dedicated Hosting
Virtual Private Server (VPS) Hosting
Colocation Hosting
Others
Breakup by Deployment Type:
Public
Private
Hybrid
Breakup by Application:
Public Websites
Intranet Websites
Others
Breakup by End User:
SMEs
Large Organizations
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
