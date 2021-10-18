Functional Shots Market Report 2021: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global functional shots market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Functional Shots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global functional shots market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2015-2020. Functional shots include yogurt, enhanced water, fruit juices, sports and energy drinks, and ready-to-eat (RTE) teas. They are mainly prepared using onion, ginger, black pepper, mushrooms, beetroot, garlic, and seaweeds. Their consumption assists in preventing diarrhea, bowel diseases and ingestion. As they also aid in improving the immune system, their sales are increasing around the world.
There is currently a rise in the demand for concentrated nutritional concoctions. This, along with the increasing health consciousness among the masses, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, with the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), there is a considerable need for enhancing immunity, metabolism, energy levels, and overall health. As a result, the demand for functional shots is catalyzing across the globe. Furthermore, leading manufacturers are introducing vegan and plant-based functional shots in attractive packaging and unique flavors. This, coupled with the extensive research and development (R&D) activities, is creating a favorable market outlook. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global functional shots market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
AriZona Beverages USA
EBOOST
Hardcell LLC
Hawaiian OLA
Kuli Kuli Inc.
Living Essentials LLC
LXR Biotech LLC
PepsiCo Inc.
Royal Pacific Foods.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
Energy
Immunity
Detox
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
