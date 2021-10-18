Antihypertensive Drugs Market Seeking New Highs- Current Trends and Growth Drivers By 2026

Rise in the geriatric population, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in prevalence of hypertension across the globe drive the growth of the global market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Antihypertensive Drugs Market by Therapeutic Class (Diuretics, ACE Inhibitors, Calcium Channel Blockers, Vasodilators, Beta-adrenergic Blockers, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, E-commerce, and Others Distribution Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Rise in the geriatric population, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in prevalence of hypertension across the globe drive the growth of the global antihypertensive drugs market. However, patent expirations of blockbuster drugs hamper the market growth. On the contrary, high growth potential in developing countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/436 The antihypertensive drugs industry was pegged at $22.56 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $28.79 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026.Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as:Boehringer Ingelheim GmbHJohnson and JohnsonMerck KGaAPfizer, Inc.Bayer AGAstraZeneca plcTakeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.Sanofi S.A.Daiichi Sankyo CompanyNovartis International AGIncrease in geriatric population worldwide, rise in healthcare expenditure worldwide, and surge in prevalence of hypertension across the globe have augmented the growth of the global antihypertensive drugs market. Whereas, patent expirations of blockbuster drugs impede the market growth. On the other hand, high growth potential in developing economies is projected to provide lucrative opportunities in the near future.The hospital pharmacy segment held the largest shareThe hospital pharmacy segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for more than half of the global antihypertensive drugs market, owing to increase in the number of hospitalized NASH patients, surge in number of hospital pharmacies, improvement in structure of hospital pharmacies in the emerging countries such as China and India. However, the e-commerce websites & online drug stores segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the study period, due to surge in preference for online purchasing of drugs over the traditional methods, rise in the number of Internet users, and increase in awareness of online pharmacy. 