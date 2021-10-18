Argan Oil Market Price Trends 2021: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global argan oil market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Argan Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global argan oil market grew at a CAGR of around 11% during 2015-2020. Argan oil comprises fatty acids, vitamin A and E, antioxidants, and a variety of phenolic compounds. Its consumption assists in reducing the growth of cancer cells and preventing diabetes. It also aids in treating acne, stretch marks, skin irritation, and signs of aging. Consequently, it is extensively utilized in the production of personal care products across the globe.
There is a considerable rise in the utilization of argan oil in the manufacturing of several baked products and frozen desserts. This represents one of the key factors propelling the market growth. Apart from this, it is increasingly being used to produce medicines for skin-related and other medical conditions. This can be attributed to its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-proliferative, and analgesic properties. Furthermore, leading market players are using recyclable containers for the packaging of argan oil. This, coupled with the growing popularity of aromatherapy, is driving the market worldwide. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global argan oil market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Arganbulk
Argane Aouzac
Arganfarm sarl. au.
ARGANisme
Kamakhya Bottlers
Konouz Rayyan (PURUS International)
Lipidine
Malakbio
OLVEA Morocco
Organica Group Ltd.
Zidrop Argan Oil
Zineglob Ltd.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
Conventional
Organic
Breakup by Form:
Absolute
Blend
Concentrate
Breakup by Application:
Personal Care and Cosmetics
Medical
Aromatherapy
Food
Home Cleaning
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
B2B
B2C
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
