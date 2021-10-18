Update: NB I-83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge in Harrisburg is Open to Traffic

Bridge closed Friday night for expansion dam repair

Harrisburg, PA – The John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge carrying northbound Interstate 83 over the Susquehanna River in the City of Harrisburg is open to traffic. The bridge was closed Friday night between Exit 41 (Lemoyne/Camp Hill) and Exit 43 (2nd Street) so an expansion dam could be repaired. It opened several hours ahead of schedule.

A detour associated with the closure has been lifted.

The expansion dam (or expansion joint) on the bridge allows the bridge deck to expand and contract with temperatures changes and traffic movement on the deck, while preventing water from reaching and damaging bridge elements below the deck. A temporary repair was made earlier this year while the permanent repair project was designed.

Additional repairs are planned in both directions on the bridge this winter and next spring.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at District 8

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

###