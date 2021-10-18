Animal Feed Antioxidants Market Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in Agriculture Industry 2021 | Research Report
North American market was valued at USD 97.80 million in 2016 & is expected to witness substantial growth in light of its improving state of animal husbandryNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Animal Feed Antioxidants Market was estimated at 287.65 USD Million in 2017 and is expected to register a healthy CAGR till 2025. The report offers in-depth information about market share, market size, market revenue growth, drivers, restraints, growth opportunities and challenges. The report also provides insights on different segments such as product types, applications, regional bifurcation along with top companies. The report is curated using primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by experts in the industry and is well-presented using various pictorial presentations such as tables, diagrams, charts and figures.
The global Animal Feed Antioxidants market is rapidly gaining traction over the recent years and is expected to register robust revenue growth throughout the forecast period. Robust revenue growth is attributed lth conscious populace. Increasing demand for convenience, and going coronavirus pandemic, rising presence for online shopping, and increasing inclination towards veganism and organic and basic food products are fueling global market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The research report offers details about leading companies in the global Animal Feed Antioxidants market along with global position, financial standing, license agreement, products and services portfolio and revenue contribution of each market player. Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market. Some of the leading market players are listed below: Danisco, ADISSEO, BASF, Altech, Novozymes, BELDEM, Kemin Industries, AB Vista, DSM, Evonik Industries and others
Product Scenario (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2025)
• Natural Animal Feed Antioxidants
• Synthetic Animal Feed Antioxidants
o BHA
o BHT
End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014–2025)
• Livestock
o Swine
o Poultry
o Cattle
o Aquaculture
Animal Feed Antioxidants Market Segmentation based on Regions:
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Key Features of the global Animal Feed Antioxidants market:
• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.
• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.
• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.
• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.
• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.
• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development
