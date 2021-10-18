Bioplastics Market Size, Share, Research Methodology, Revenue By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 8,231.8 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.9%, Market Trends –Surging demand for bioplastics in additive manufacturing

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bioplastics market is projected to be worth USD 25.27 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The bioplastics market is experiencing rapid growth attributed to its increasing demand in end-use applications, such as packaging, textile, automotive & transportation, consumer goods, agriculture, and building & construction. Besides, supportive government initiatives and offering subsidies to promote the growth of bioplastics are driving the market's growth.

The report presents an overview of the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market, which clearly define its position on a global level. Furthermore, detailed insights into the geographical spectrum of the market and a concise study of the key market contenders are among the most prominent components of the global Bioplastics market report.

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2018, Teijin Ltd. made an announcement about the development of a formable film, which is resistant to gasoline and produced from PLA NEXT® bioplastic to substitute chrome plating, adopted by Honda Lock Mfg. Co., Ltd. for use in the nonconductive door handles having smart-entry systems.

The bioplastics market in the Asia Pacific region, led by China, is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 16.2% in the forecast period, due to the spiraling consumption of bioplastics such as polylactic acid in the packaging, textile, automotive, construction, and medical applications, which are being boosted by the demand in emerging economies in the region.

Key participants include BASF SE, NatureWorks, Biome Plastics, Braskem, Biotec, Total Corbion, Plantic Technologies, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Novamont SPA, and Toray Industries, among others.

The global Bioplastics market is a segmented market. The market segments are generated based on product types offered in the market, their applications, end-user industries, different types of technologies, and key regions of the market.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biodegradable

Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)

Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Starch Blends

Others

Non-Biodegradable

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyamide (PA)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Packaging

Textile

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Goods

Agriculture

Building & Construction

Others

The report begins with basic information about the market, such as definitions, applications, classifications, value chain analysis, among others, to facilitate a better understanding among the readers. The market offers a panoramic view of the industry through a thorough analysis of the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Detailed Analysis of the Regions of the Bioplastics Market Include Regions such as:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

