Super Absorbent Polymers Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020 - 2027

Market Size – USD 9.58 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.5%

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Super Absorbent Polymers Market will be worth USD 16.53 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the surging demand from the manufacturers of the baby diapers and the growing government initiatives to increase the applications of SAP in the agricultural products for efficient management of irrigation water.

In April 2017, a new high-performance SAP ‘FAVOR max’ was launched by Evonik Industries AG in order to make the urinary continence products and baby & adult diapers even more reliable and absorbent. The new product was launched to expand its product portfolio among customers and to remain competitive in the professional market.

Competitive Overview

The global Super Absorbent Polymers industry is highly competitive owing to the presence of several renowned market players, which are keen on enhancing their market shares, implementing different marketing strategies. The leading companies functioning in the business sphere are profiled on the basis of their product portfolios, product differentiation, product price, quality, brand, etc. Researchers have observed that the market players are increasingly shifting their focus towards product customization with the help of robust customer interaction. The report enumerates the varying operating patterns of these vendors, such as partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches. Furthermore, it includes a list of the leading vendors in the market. The leading players profiled in the report include Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, LG Chemicals Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Ltd, Formosa plastics Group, SDP Global Co., Ltd., Satellite Science and Technology Co., Ltd, Yixing Danson Technology, and Kao Corporation, among others.

Market Segmentation:

The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyacrylamide Copolymer/Polyacrylate

Sodium Polyacrylate

Polysaccharides

Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymer

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Agriculture

Personal Hygiene (Sanitary napkins, Adult urinary incontinence products, Baby Diapers)

Industrial

Medical (Wound Dressing)

Others

Regions Covered in This Report:

North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key points covered in the report:

The latest report based on the global Super Absorbent Polymers market includes an elaborate list of the company profiles of the leading market players.

The report throws light on certain significant aspects, such as manufacturing/production capacity, sales, future expansion strategies, and technological capabilities of these market players.

The report emphasizes the primary application areas of the global market and therefore provides a precise account of the market to enable the interested readers to gain crucial insights into the global market mechanism.

The report involves a SWOT analysis of the global Super Absorbent Polymers market. In the concluding part of the report, the opinions of several industry experts and professionals have been included.

The report elucidates vital information about investors, stakeholders, policymakers, manufacturers, suppliers, service providers, and the leading contenders in this market.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Super Absorbent Polymers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Super Absorbent Polymers Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing global population



4.2.2.2. Growing usage of Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) in Agricultural Applications



4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for baby diapers in emerging economies



4.2.2.4. Rising demand for urinary incontinence products among geriatric population



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Negative effects on health upon exposure to SAP



4.2.3.2. High cost of raw material



4.2.3.3. Underprivileged conditions of farmers



4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

