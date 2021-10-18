Ginseng Extract Market 2021-26: Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global ginseng extract market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Ginseng Extract Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global ginseng extract market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Ginseng, or Panax ginseng, is a medicinal plant consisting of a distinctive saponin known as ginsenosides in its roots. Ginseng extract is obtained by drying the root of the ginseng plant. These dried roots are sometimes steamed and then percolated with an aqueous propylene glycol or alcohol solution. It contains high amounts of phenolic compounds, saponin, carotenoids, salicylic acid, vanilla acid, p-coumaric acid, and carbohydrates. As a result, it is consumed as herbal supplements to treat stress, depression, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and low libido. It is also known to improve thinking processes and cognitive deficits by reducing oxidative stress levels.
The global ginseng extract market is primarily driven by its increasing demand as an essential component in producing various pharmaceutical drugs, food and beverages, and dietary supplements. With the rising preference for natural and organic skincare and personal care products among the masses, Ginseng extract is used to manufacture various creams, lotions and face masks. Besides this, the increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of consuming ginseng extracts has led to its usage in the pharmaceutical industry to formulate several drugs. Furthermore, the shifting preferences of consumers toward functional and dietary supplements, ginseng extract is widely used to prepare multiple refreshing drinks and East Asian foods with oriental flavors. These factors are anticipated to propel market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global ginseng extract market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Form:
Powder
Liquid
Breakup by Application:
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Pharmaceuticals
Dietary Supplements
Food and Beverages
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
