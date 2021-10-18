Submit Release
Global Power Tool Accessories Market Size 2021: Industry Trends, Share, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Power Tool Accessories Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global power tool accessories market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Power tool accessories refer to the external fittings installed in various engine-driven power, electric and pneumatic power devices. These accessories majorly include screwdrivers, drills, saw blades, chippers, abrasives wheels, router bits, threading products, etc. Power tools help in enhancing device efficiency, accessibility, battery performance, and connectivity. Owing to these benefits, they are extensively used across industries to simplify repetitive processes along with reducing human mishandling and physical hazards.

Rapid industrialization, along with rising developments in the automation industry, is currently driving the market growth. Moreover, the thriving construction and automotive sectors have led the increasing production of fabricated metals, thereby catalyzing the demand for power tools. Furthermore, the emergence of cordless power tools equipped with high-density Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries further propels the market growth. Additionally, the rapid shift from conventional power tools towards advanced devices, such as hammer drills, impact wrenches, circular saws, etc., is also propelling the product demand. Apart from this, the increasing penetration of smart technologies and energy-efficient power tools are anticipated to fuel the market in the coming years.

Power Tool Accessories Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:                          

The competitive landscape of the global power tool accessories market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Apex Tool Group LLC (Bain Capital Partners)
Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS: ATLKY)
Hilti Aktiengesellschaft
Husqvarna Group (OTCMKTS: HSQVY)
Klein Tools, Inc.
Koki Holdings Co Ltd. (KKR & Co. Inc.)
Makita Corporation (OTCMKTS: MKTAY)
Robert Bosch GmbH
Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE: SNA)
Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK)
Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS: TTNDY)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global power tool accessories market on the basis of type, application, end-use sector and region.

Breakup by Type:

Drill Bits
Screwdriver Bits
Router Bits
Circular Saw Blades
Jig Saw Blades
Band Saw Blades
Abrasive Wheels
Reciprocating Saw Blades
Others

Breakup by Application:

Milter Saw
Drill Machine
Reciprocating Saw
Hole Saw
Others

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Industrial
Residential

Breakup by Region:

North America
Canada
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:            

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

