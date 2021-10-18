3D Printing Metal Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 758.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 28.4%, Market Trends –Growth of the automotive sector

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D printing metal market is projected to be worth USD 5,739.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The 3D printing metal market is observing an accelerated growth rate attributed to its increasing demand from the aerospace & defense industry. The use of 3D printing of metal parts finds usage in the production of intricate and lightweight components and structures to provide improved strength and durability to the aircraft and increased fuel efficiency.

GE Additive, a GE division, GE has been deploying 3D printing to produce Advanced Turboprop for aircraft and has achieved a reduction in engine parts from 855 to just 12. The Cessna Denali aircraft equipped with 3D manufactured Advanced Turboprop is likely to debut in 2020.

The Covid-19 Impact

The research study puts forward an exhaustive assessment of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economic landscape. The outbreak has devastated the current business scenario, which has led to a further negative impact on manufacturers and buyers involved in this industry. The report discusses the major impact of the outbreak on the present market scenario. Therefore, the report is intended to offer essential details about growth factors, shortcomings, threats, and lucrative opportunities available in the global market to all the vendors and companies participating in the industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, ExOne announced the InnoventPro 3D printer launch, which provides two novel build sizes for 3/5 liter and printing rate, reaching 700 cc/hour for the metal, composite, and ceramic parts manufacturer.

3D printing metal filaments offer the benefits of shape fabrication and 3D printing simultaneously with two or more metal.

Nickel and nickel-based alloys substantially improve the produced parts' strength and corrosion resistivity and offer enhanced aesthetic appeal. Automotive part manufacturers nickel alloys for engine component printing.

Key participants include 3D Systems Corporation, ExOne GmbH, Hoganas AB, Arcam AB, Materialise NV, Voxel Jet AG, GKN PLC, Equispheres, Renishaw PLC, and Carpenter Technology Corporation, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D printing metal market on the basis of form, metal type, technology, industry vertical, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Filament

Powder

Metal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Titanium

Nickel

Aluminum

Stainless Steel

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Powder Bed Fusion

Directed Energy Deposition

Binder Jetting

Metal Extrusion

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Medical & Dental

Marine

Others

Regional landscape of the Global 3D Printing Metal Market:

The latest report analyzes the growth trajectory of the global 3D Printing Metal market, emphasizing the global dominance of the market across numerous developed and developing regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific (Japan, China, and India).

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share, and at the same time, zeroes in on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market over the forecast timeline.

Critical points included in the report

The latest study is inclusive of a detailed examination of the intensely competitive landscape of the global 3D Printing Metal market.

It offers a synopsis of the various factors fueling or restraining market growth.

Moreover, the report helps businesses at the time of decision-making by providing helpful insights into the global market, as well as its varied segments and sub-segments.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. 3D Printing Metal Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. 3D Printing Metal Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Fabrication of intricate and lightweight components



4.2.2.2. Growing demand from the aerospace & defense sector



4.2.2.3. Reduced waste generation during manufacturing



4.2.2.4. Growth of the automotive sector



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive metals



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

