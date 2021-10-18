Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Share, Size, Demand, Leading Companies, Growth and Industry Trends 2021-26
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Electric Commercial Vehicle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global electric commercial vehicle market reached a volume of 130,000 Units in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 33% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-commercial-vehicle-market/requestsample
Electric commercial vehicles refer to self-propelling automobiles that are designed to operate on battery-based electric engines. These vehicles include numerous low- to heavy-duty automobiles, such as buses, vans, trucks, tractors, harvesters and loaders. Widely used for transporting goods as well as passengers, these vehicles are characterized by several operational benefits and low maintenance costs. Consequently, they find numerous applications across the agriculture, mining, logistics and construction sectors.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The electric commercial vehicle market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly commercial vehicles across numerous industries. These electric commercial vehicles are mostly powered by unconventional power sources, such as rechargeable batteries or solar panels, thereby providing a boost to their sales across the globe. This is further supported by the implementation of several favorable governmental regulations that promote the use of electric vehicles. Various governments are now offering tax rebates and subsidies for purchasing these vehicles, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the increasing focus on electrification of public transport fleets and rising investments for the upgradation of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructures.
Electric Commercial Vehicle Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the electric commercial vehicle market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
NFI Group Inc.
Zhongtong Bus Holding Co. Ltd.
AB Volvo
King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd.
Daimler AG
Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd.
BYD Company Ltd.
Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles S.A.
VDL Groep B.V.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global electric commercial vehicle market on the basis of vehicle type, propulsion type, application, battery type, battery capacity and region.
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
Electric Bus
Electric Pickup Truck
Electric Truck
Electric Van
Breakup by Propulsion Type:
BEV
HEV
FCEV
PHEV
Breakup by Application:
Cargo
Passenger
Breakup by Battery Type:
Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt Oxide Batteries
Lithium-Iron-Phosphate Batteries
Others
Breakup by Battery Capacity:
Less Than 50 kWh
50-250 kWh
Above 250 kWh
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-commercial-vehicle-market
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Elena Anderson
