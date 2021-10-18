Antifungal Drugs Market Outlook 2021- Record High Markets Ahead of Raise Economy Globally
Rise in the awareness levels pertaining to myriad fungal infections facilitate the growth of the global antifungal drugs market.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Antifungal Drugs Market by Drug Type [Echinocandins {Caspofungin, Micafungin, Anidulafungin, and Others}, Azoles {Imidazoles, Voricanazole, Thiazoles, and Others}, Polyenes {Amphotericin B, Candicidin, Hamycin, Natamycin, and Others}, Allylamines {Butenafine, Terbinafine, and Naftifine}, and Others], Infection Type [Superficial Antifungal Infection and Systemic Antifungal Infection], Dosage form [Drugs, Ointment, Powder, and Others] and Therapeutic Indication [Aspergillosis, Dermatophytosis, Candidiasis, and Others] - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
The global Antifungal Drugs market generated $14.23 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach $17.72 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2017 to 2023.
Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Pfizer Inc.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Sanofi S.A.
Scynexis Inc.
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Bayer AG
Merck & Co., Inc.
Abbott Laboratories
Novartis International AG
Key Benefits For Stakeholders:
• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Antifungal Drugs Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
• It offers Antifungal Drugs Market analysis from 2020 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.
• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Antifungal Drugs Market growth.
Favorable government funds to combat the antifungal diseases along with the increasing prevalence of fungal infection drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising awareness levels pertaining to myriad fungal infections supplement the market growth. However, the growing population with antifungal drug resistance and the presence of counterfeit drugs and side effects of antifungal drugs restrict the growth. On the other hand, patent expirations and increasing funding from public & private organizations offer lucrative opportunities for the market.
Table of Content:
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION
1.2. KEY BENEFITS
1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
1.4.1. Secondary research
1.4.2. Primary research
1.4.3. Analyst tools & models
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE
3.2. KEY FINDINGS
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
3.4. REGULATORY FRAMEWORK
3.5. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016
3.6. MARKET DYNAMICS.................
