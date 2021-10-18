United States Beer Market Size, Share, Price Trends, Sales, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026
The United States Beer Market to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” United States Beer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Beer Market in United States to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Beer is an alcoholic beverage manufactured using water, hops, fermented yeast, and cereal grains, such as barley, wheat, corn, rye, etc. It is commonly available in lager, stout, ale, porter, and malt variants. Beer is usually stored and packaged in glass bottles and metal cans and is produced in macro-, micro-, and craft breweries. It is a rich source of zinc, calcium, potassium, iron, thiamin, etc. The moderate consumption of beer can help prevent heart diseases, diabetes, kidney stones, high cholesterol, etc. It can also strengthen bones, reduce stress, improve cognitive functioning, etc.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Trends:
The elevating demand for alcoholic beverages among consumers, especially millennials, is one of the key factors driving the United States beer market. Additionally, the launch of luxury craft beers, which are produced utilizing premium-quality and hand-selected ingredients, is further stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of flavored variants, including chocolate, blueberry, peach, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, several manufacturers are developing gluten-free beer to meet the requirements of health-conscious consumers, which is also augmenting the regional market. Apart from this, the increasing product premiumization and the expanding food and beverage (F&B) industry are anticipated to fuel the United States beer market in the coming years.
United States Beer Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, packaging, production, alcohol content, flavor, distribution channel and end use industry.
Breakup by Product Type:
Standard Lager
Premium Lager
Specialty Beer
Others
Breakup by Packaging:
Glass
PET Bottle
Metal Can
Others
Breakup by Production:
Macro-Brewery
Micro-Brewery
Others
Breakup by Alcohol Content:
High
Low
Alcohol-Free
Breakup by Flavor:
Flavored
Unflavored
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
On-Trades
Specialty Stores
Convenience Stores
Others
Breakup by Region:
Northeast
Midwest
South
West
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc.
