Carbon Footprint Management Market Size 2021: Industry Report, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global carbon footprint management market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Carbon Footprint Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global carbon footprint management market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020. Carbon footprint refers to the measurement of CO2 and greenhouse gas emissions by numerous activities. These activities majorly include land clearance, transportation, construction projects, power generation, fuel production, etc. Carbon footprint management includes numerous solutions and services that are adopted for monitoring and controlling carbon emissions. It offers various benefits in reducing environmental impact, optimizing raw material consumption, minimizing energy and waste generation, etc.
Several organizations are focusing on numerous strategies for improving air quality and enhancing the sustainability quotient. This, along with the rising environmental consciousness towards reducing carbon emissions, is augmenting the market for carbon footprint management programs. Additionally, the implementation of stringent government regulations for several heavy-duty industries, such as energy, oil and gas, mining, etc., for controlling GHG emissions is also propelling the market growth. Moreover, the rising integration of connected devices with various advanced technologies, such as AI, IoT, Big Data, etc., is further driving the global market for carbon footprint management programs. All of the above-mentioned factors will continue to catalyze the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global carbon footprint management market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Accenture PLC
Dakota Software Corporation
Enablon SA (Wolters Kluwer N.V.)
Engie SA
Enviance Inc. (Cority Software Inc.)
International Business Machines Corporation
Johnson Controls PLC
ProcessMAP Corporation
SAP SE
Schneider Electric SE.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Offering:
Software
Services
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
Cloud-Based
On-Premises
Breakup by End Use Industry:
Oil and Gas
Manufacturing
Healthcare
IT and Telecom
Automotive
Energy and Power
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
