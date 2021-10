Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Industry Report 2021: Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “ Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Industry Report : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global negative pressure wound therapy market reached a value of US$ 2,370 Million in 2020. The negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), also known as vacuum-assisted closure, is a therapeutic technique for treating chronic wounds, infections, and burns. The treatment connects a vacuum dressing to a pump for creating negative pressure around the wound, thereby increasing the blood flow, and drawing out excess fluid. NPWT also aids in granulation tissue formation and wound contraction while minimizing edema and preventing infections. As a result, this therapy is used for treating diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, skin flaps, grafts, etc. The rising incidences of diabetes mellitus, which often causes arterial and diabetic foot ulcers, are treated using NPWT devices. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population also increases the risks of diabetic wounds and other infections, thereby propelling the need for efficient medical procedures. Moreover, the development of technologically advanced disposable NPWT devices, with high portability and cost-effectiveness, has fostered the market growth. The rising adoption of these devices can be used for providing healthcare at home, thereby eliminating the need for prolonged hospital stays and mitigating the risks of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). Additionally, the introduction of multi-wound NPWT devices, along with rapid integration with dynamic pressure control and leak detection systems, are also bolstering the market growth. In the coming years, the rising investments in healthcare infrastructure development are further expected to proliferate the negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.Competitive Landscape with Key Players:AcelityCardinal Health Inc.Carilex Medical Inc.ConvaTec Group PLCDeroyalGenadyne Biotechnologies Inc.Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. KgMedelaMölnlycke Health Care AB (A Subsidiary of Investor AB)Smith & NephewTalley GroupMarket Segmentation:Breakup by Device:Conventional NPWT DevicesSingle-use NPWT DevicesAccessoriesBreakup by Component:Canisters and DressingsPumpsBreakup by Wound Type:Chronic WoundsAcute WoundsBreakup by Indication:Surgical and Traumatic WoundsPressure UlcersVenous UlcersDiabetic Foot UlcerBurnsOthersBreakup by End-User:Hospitals and ClinicsAmbulatory Surgical CentersHome Care SettingsOthersBreakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others) We are updating our reports, if you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Market TrendsMarket Drivers and Success FactorsThe Impact of COVID-19 on the Global MarketValue Chain AnalysisStructure of the Global MarketComprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization. 