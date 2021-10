Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size 2021: Industry Report, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “ Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size : Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global point-of-care diagnostics market reached a strong growth in 2020. Point-of-care (PoC) diagnostics include the medical testing conducted to obtain a quick diagnosis and instant detection of critical illnesses. PoC testing uses several portable instruments for glucose monitoring and detection of infectious disease, cardiometabolic, urinalysis, etc. It also aids in delivering diagnostic facilities to remote locations where setting up a clinical laboratory is challenging. The testing equipment is often integrated with medical vehicles, including helicopters, air ambulances, airplanes, and spacecraft.Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/point-of-care-diagnostics-market/requestsample The high prevalence of chronic diseases, along with the rising geriatric population, is augmenting the demand for point-of-care (PoC) diagnostics. Moreover, technological advancements have led to the development of miniaturized devices, thereby driving the market growth. Furthermore, rapid integration with PoC devices with wireless technology has enabled healthcare professionals to maintain electronic medical records (EMR). These records facilitate the direct transmission of test results from PoC devices to the lab specialists, thus reducing the chances of discrepancies. The market is further propelled by the inclusion of home-testing cancer kits to monitor and analyze tumor cells. Besides this, rising R&D activities to develop molecular diagnostic devices and the growing demand for early disease detection are anticipated to boost the point-of-care (PoC) diagnostics market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.Competitive Landscape with Key Players:Abbott LaboratoriesBeckman Coulter Inc.BectonDickinson and CompanyHoffmann-La Roche AGInstrumentation LaboratoryJohnson & JohnsonNova Biomedical CorporationPts DiagnosticsQiagenSiemensTrinity BiotechBreakup by Product Type:Blood-Glucose Monitoring KitCardio-Metabolic Monitoring KitPregnancy and Fertility Testing KitInfectious Disease Testing KitCholesterol Test StripHematology Testing KitOthersMarket Segmentation:Breakup by Platform:Lateral Flow AssaysDipsticksMicrofluidicsMolecular DiagnosticsImmunoassaysBreakup by Prescription Mode:Prescription-Based TestingOTC TestingBreakup by End-User:Professional Diagnostic CentersHome CareResearch LaboratoriesOthersBreakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/point-of-care-diagnostics-market We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Market TrendsMarket Drivers and Success FactorsThe Impact of COVID-19 on the Global MarketValue Chain AnalysisStructure of the Global MarketComprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape 