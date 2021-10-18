Hibiscus Flower Powder Market Report 2021-26: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global hibiscus flower powder market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Hibiscus Flower Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global hibiscus flower powder market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2015-2020. Hibiscus flower powder has anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and exfoliating properties. Its consumption assists in reducing the chances of developing diabetes, boosting liver health, and promoting weight loss. As it also aids in preventing dandruff and the premature greying of hair, it is used as a hair cleanser worldwide.
Hibiscus flower powder is employed in the food and beverage (F&B) industry as a flavoring agent to prepare jellies, jams, and puddings. This represents one of the key factors driving the market. Apart from this, there is a growing awareness among individuals about the numerous health benefits of hibiscus flower powder. This, in confluence with the easy product availability via online and offline distribution channels, is creating a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, the market is positively influenced by the rising adoption of hibiscus flower powder in the cosmetics and skincare sector, along with the increasing consciousness among individuals across the globe about their appearance. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global hibiscus flower powder market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Banyan Botanicals
Bio Actives Japan Corporation
Earth Expo Company
Herbeno Herbals
Martin Bauer Group
Mesmara Botanics Private Limited
Ransom Naturals Ltd.
Rena Beverage Solutions
Sonoco Products Company
The Republic of Tea
Traditional Medicinals
Wild Hibiscus Flower Company Pty Ltd.
Breakup by Type:
Organic
Conventional
Breakup by Application:
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care and Cosmetics
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
