Eggshell Membrane Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2021-2026
According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Eggshell Membrane Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global eggshell membrane market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Eggshell membrane is a thin bi-layered film found between the calcified eggshell and egg white. It is a novel dietary supplement consisting of naturally occurring proteins such as osteopontin and sialoprotein. It is also a rich source of calcium, collagen Type 1, hyaluronic acid, bioactive elements, and chondroitin, which improves bone density and the overall strength of the body. Nowadays, the demand for the eggshell membrane is increasing as it is widely used in personal care and cosmetic products to control aging. It is also used in pet food to fulfill the nutritional needs and health requirements of the pet.
The global eggshell membrane market is primarily driven by its increasing benefits to treat chronic ulcers, bone cracks and lessen arthritic pain due to the high presence of collagen and glycosaminoglycan. It is used as a supplementation in dermatological, cosmetic, and nutraceutical products on account of its anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, wrinkles fighting, and wound-healing properties. Furthermore, eggshell membrane derivatives exhibit greater biocompatibility and are thus used as a biological dressing for burns and skin grafts. Furthermore, the increasing health consciousness and rising incidences of osteoarthritis are escalating the demand for eggshell membranes across the globe. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global eggshell membrane market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Biova LLC
Bolise Co. Limited
Certified Nutraceuticals Inc.
Ecovatec Solutions Inc.
Eggbrane
Eggnovo SL
Kewpie Corporation
Microcore Research Laboratories
Mitushi Biopharma
Stratum Nutrition
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
Hydrolyzed
Unhydrolyzed
Breakup by Application:
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care and Cosmetics
Food and Beverages
Nutraceuticals
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
