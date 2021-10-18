Packaged Cactus Water Market Size, Growth, Scope, Structure, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global packaged cactus water market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Packaged Cactus Water Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global packaged cactus water market experienced strong growth during 2015-2020. Packaged cactus water is derived from the fruits of prickly pear cactus. It provides health and skin benefits as it is a rich source of antioxidants, flavonoids, and minerals. Its consumption assists in improving muscle control, maintaining fluid balance, and minimizing inflammation and the risk of developing cardiovascular ailments. Presently, it is widely used in the manufacturing of cosmetic and skincare products across the globe.
There is currently a rise in the preference for ready-to-drink (RTD) packaged beverages around the world. This, coupled with the growing health consciousness among the masses, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Packaged cactus water is widely consumed by athletes and fitness enthusiasts. This can be attributed to its ability to enhance athletic performance and repair muscle tissues. Besides this, leading manufacturers are launching packaged cactus water in unique flavors like strawberry, watermelon, pineapple, and star fruit. This is anticipated to create a favorable market outlook. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global packaged cactus water market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Caliwater LLC
Evissi USA LLC
Lauro Company
Pricklee Superfruit Water
STEAZ (Healthy Beverage LLC)
The Cactus Water Co. LLC
True Nopal Ventures LLC.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
Plain
Flavored
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Offline
Online
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
