Caustic Soda Market Price 2021: Share, Industry Analysis, Demand, Growth and Research Report 2026
IMARC Group provides an analysis of the global caustic soda market report by product type, manufacturing process, grade, application, and region.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Caustic Soda Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global caustic soda market share reached a volume of 80.7 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a volume of 93.9 Million Tons by 2026.
Caustic soda is an inorganic compound comprising sodium cations and hydroxide anions. Also known as sodium hydroxide, it is an odorless and non-flammable white solid that is commercially available as pellets, aqueous solutions of different concentrations, granules, and flakes. Due to its corrosive nature, it can generate heat and also ignite combustible materials when dissolved in water. Caustic soda is primarily used as a raw material across various industries, such as water treatment, chemical, automotive, food, and beverages, etc.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends:
Caustic soda is one the most preferred chemical compounds used to control acidity and remove heavy metals from water as it is affordable and readily available, which primarily drives the market growth. Furthermore, the expanding applications of caustic soda in textile and paper recycling for separating ink from fibers is also augmenting the product demand. Additionally, caustic soda is used to extract alumina, one of the most common aluminum oxides, from naturally occurring minerals which will continue to drive market growth in the coming years.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• The DOW Chemical Company
• Olin Corporation
• Tata Chemicals Limited
• Solvay SA
• FMC Corporation
• Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)
• Formosa Plastics Corporation
• Ineos Group Limited
• PPG Industries
• Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.
• Tosoh Corporation
• Hanwha Chemical Corporation
• Nirma Limited
• Akzo Nobel
• BASF
• Covestro
• DowDuPont
Breakup by Manufacturing Process:
• Membrane Cell
• Diaphragm Cell
• Others
Breakup by Product Type:
• Lye
• Flake
• Others
Breakup by Grade:
• Reagent Grade
• Industrial Grade
• Pharmaceutical Grade
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Alumina
• Inorganic Chemicals
• Organic Chemicals
• Food, Pulp and Paper
• Soap and Detergents
• Textiles
• Water Treatment
• Steel/Metallurgy-Sintering
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
