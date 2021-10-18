Asia-Pacific Advanced Driver Assistance System Market by System (Tire Pressure Monitoring, Drowsiness Monitor) by 2020

The implementation of ADAS systems on different vehicles can significantly reduce the number of road accidents and severity of injuries.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asia-Pacific Advanced Driver Assistance System Market Overview :Asia-Pacific Advanced Driver Assistance System Market is expected to garner $15.5 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 31.3% during the forecast period 2015-2020.Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) facilitate the driver in identifying hazardous road conditions thereby improving the driving experience with enhanced safety.The implementation of ADAS systems on different vehicles can significantly reduce the number of road accidents and severity of injuries. Different sensors such as ultrasonic, image, RADAR, LiDAR, infrared and LASER provide enhanced features including parking assistance, lane departure warning, tire pressure monitoring, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, drowsiness monitoring and night vision. The ongoing technological developments have resulted in expanding ADAS beyond high-end vehicles into high-volume mainstream implementations. Products offered from upstream manufacturers (software & components) are differentiated owing to the specificity of the requirements that depend on the applications. Stringent government regulations in Asia-Pacific countries leads to higher adoption of ADAS systems. Huge installation cost and complexity in testing ADAS systems are restraining the Asia-Pacific advanced driver assistance system market growth. In addition, the incorporation of ADAS systems in mid-range and low-range vehicles and increasing electronic integration within vehicles would create numerous opportunities for the Asia-Pacific advanced driver assistance system market in near future.Download Report (350 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1142 Major Market Players:• Denso Corporation• Valeo• Robert Bosch GmbH• Continental AG• Hitachi Ltd.• General Motors• Ford Motors Co.• BMW AG• AUDI AG• Toyota Motor CorporationAsia-Pacific advanced driver assistance system market is segmented based on component and country. The component segment is further bifurcated into type of system and type of sensor. Adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning system, park assist, blind spot detection system, adaptive front lighting system, tire pressure monitoring system, drowsiness monitor system and night vision systems have been considered under system type. Amongst these, tire pressure monitoring systems exhibit highest growth and is expected to grow at a promising CAGR of 38.84% during the forecast period (2015-2020). Adaptive front lighting system dominates the Asia-Pacific advanced driver assistance system market while constituting a revenue share of around 25.8% in the year 2014. Different sensors used in advanced driver assistance systems market include ultrasonic sensors, radar sensors, LIDAR sensors, infrared sensors, image sensors and laser sensors. Key automotive production countries namely Japan, India and South Korea have also been forecast to register a significant growth in demand for advanced driver assistance systems.
Key Benefits
• The report identifies the key drivers, opportunities and restraints which shape the Asia-Pacific advanced driver assistance system market and provides an impact analysis for the forecast period
• Porters five forces analysis provides a clear idea regarding the potency of the buyers and the suppliers participating in the Asia-Pacific advanced driver assistance system market.
• Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness of the market and to single out profitable trends in order to gain a stronger foothold in the market
• The report provides detailed analysis of Asia-Pacific ADAS market with respect to system type, sensor type and country to enable stakeholders take precise investment decisions 