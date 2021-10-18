HOPE, Innovative Provider of High-Tech Water Refill Stations for Cities, Announces Launch and Collaboration with Pentair
HOPE HydroStationsTM will bring free, filtered drinking water to major cities around the world, a sustainable alternative to plastic waste
"With people rightfully demanding better, more sustainable solutions to the global water crisis, HOPE's launch couldn’t have come at a better time," said Jorge Richardson, HOPE CEO and co-founder.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOPE Hydration (“HOPE”), a leading tech-enabled hydration solution for cities, today announced a collaboration with global water solutions leader Pentair (NYSE:PNR) and also announced that it has launched its pilot program. HOPE leverages cutting-edge technology to bring free, filtered drinking water to urban hubs through its HydroStationTM— thoughtfully designed, tech-enabled water refill stations deployed to provide residents with filtered water. HydroStations are equipped with proprietary IoT technology to provide real-time data updates, including information on the amount of plastic and carbon dioxide (CO2) saved. The first HydroStation prototype will be previewed in NYC at the Advertising Week event in Hudson Yards from October 18 to 21.
“Most Americans rarely give water a second thought, but it is far from guaranteed when one-third of the world does not have access to high-quality drinking water. This initiative marks a meaningful milestone for HOPE, as it allows us to take our first step in executing against our mission: To provide solutions for clean water without waste across the globe,” said Jorge Richardson, HOPE CEO and co-founder. “At a time when people are rightfully demanding better, more sustainable solutions to the global water crisis, the launch of HOPE couldn’t have come at a better time, and we believe we are well-positioned to provide the infrastructure that will modernize and change the way we hydrate.”
Pentair, with its mission to deliver smart, sustainable solutions to make the most of life’s essential resources, is supporting the launch of HOPE’s first pilot project in Gwinnett County, GA. The collaboration with Pentair includes the integration of Pentair’s leading technology, including its Pentair Everpure® filtration systems, to work within the HydroStation.
“At Pentair, we believe the health of the world depends on reliable access to clean, safe water,” said Phil Rolchigo, Pentair’s Chief Technology Officer. “We are excited to work with HOPE to help achieve our shared goal of delivering cleaner, safer drinking water while reducing the need for single-use plastic bottles.”
HOPE is currently working in collaboration with Partnership Gwinnett and The Water Tower and plans to begin installation of the HydroStations in Gwinnett County, GA in early 2022. In addition to today’s launch, HOPE looks to expand further and has laid the foundation to work in partnership with local governments, city and county administrators, and real estate developers in additional cities both in the US and internationally.
Facts and Figures:
● About 4 billion people, representing nearly two-thirds of the global population, experience severe water scarcity during at least one month of the year.
● In the US, 1,165 community water systems were not of adequate quality, and more than 21,000 facilities that discharged directly into US waters posed a severe level of environmental threat.
● Humans buy about 1,000,000 plastic bottles per minute in total.
● The United States has the most plastic waste per capita in the world.
● Only about 29 percent of plastic bottles are recycled within the US.
The water crisis is a macrotrend that continues to worsen. To expand its impact, HOPE has made a commitment to tackle this global challenge. For every HydroStation installed, HOPE will collaborate with leading NGOs worldwide to finance a water project in areas around the world lacking access to clean, safe drinking water.
About HydroStationsTM
The HydroStation is a thoughtfully designed, tech-enabled water refill station capable of providing high-quality, filtered water to pedestrians and cyclists in high-traffic areas across the country—particularly in busy urban centers, public parks and trails, event and conference spaces, and concert venues—significantly reducing dependence on plastic. Each HydroStation is equipped with proprietary IoT providing real-time data updates to local partners, including information on the amount of plastic and CO2 saved and macro-user trends, ushering cities into the next generation of sustainability. The station’s innovative design features high-resolution digital screens, touchless refill, and self-cleaning capabilities.
About HOPE Hydration
HOPE Hydration (“HOPE”) is a tech-enabled company that believes water is a human right. The company’s mission is to develop solutions to bring clean water without waste around the world through a technology solution—the HydroStation. HOPE is working to motivate new behaviors around water consumption, conservation, and waste—including reducing the environmental impact from plastics pollution. HOPE’s young team of co-founders—including Dave Tigue and Cristina Gnecco, brought together by a desire for a more sustainable future—have deep experience around sustainable development goals, business development, and software and hardware engineering. HOPE CEO Jorge Richardson has collaborated with major brands including Apple, Cannes Lion, and Google on technology-powered water solutions and was recognized by Adweek as a Top Entrepreneur of Gen Z in 2019.
