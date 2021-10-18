Smart Irrigation Market (2021 to 2028) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts
Stratistics MRC report, Global Smart Irrigation Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Smart Irrigation Market is accounted for $1.00 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $3.61 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing technological convergence for multiple communication control functionalities in agriculture sector, increasing government initiatives and awareness programs regarding water conservation in emerging countries, increasing development of smart cities in developed countries, and growing need for efficient irrigation systems. However, high technological costs and limited technical knowledge and skills among farmers are hampering the market growth.
Some of the key players in Smart Irrigation Market include Hunter Industries Incorporated, Netafim, Rachio Inc., Telsco Industries, Inc. (Weathermatic), Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc., Stevens Water Monitoring Systems, California Sensor Corporation, Baseline Inc., CALSENSE, Galcon, ET Water Systems, Inc., Banyan Water, Delta-T Devices Ltd, Skydrop LLC., and Valmont Industries Inc.
On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to fastest-growing market during the forecast period, owing to stringent norms of government on water-efficient and increasing use of smart irrigation technology in agriculture field to meet the growing demand for food in the region. The key contributors in the region are china, Japan, India and Korea. The agricultural sector is massive in Asia pacific. Therefore, the demand prospects for the market are high in the forecasts period. Demand for sensors has elevated the global market in China and India. For instance, according to a report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), agriculture sector in Asia Pacific needs to produce around 60% more food globally over the forecast period, to cater to the requirement of food for increasing population.
