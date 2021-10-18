Industrial Packaging Market Worth $69,787 Million by 2023 | by Product, Material & Application

Rise in food & beverages industry to meet the demand of growing population, and the rapid growth of exports, which requires superior packaging standards.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial packaging is used to pack products during or after manufacturing. These packed goods are often heavy, bulky, sensitive to external atmosphere, and hazardous to environment, thus is necessary to conserve the product during storage and transit. Industrial packaging encompasses drums, intermediate bulk containers (IBCs), sacks, pails, crates, and totes, which are made of materials such as paperboard, plastic, metal, wood, and fiber.

The global industrial packaging market was valued at $53,743 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $69,787 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2023.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 185 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2234

Increased globalization is a key factor that boosts the industrial packaging market. Rise in building & construction activities in Asia-Pacific is expected to drive the industrial packaging market during the forecast period, as several countries in this region are witnessing ongoing urbanization. In addition, growth in population across the globe boosts the food & beverages industry as industrial packaging preserves the food products and maintains its efficacy during transportation and distribution.

Moreover, due to the rise in international trade, resulting in rise in the exports and imports, which involve long-distance travel and requirement of superior packaging standards in the international market lead to higher demand for industrial packaging.

Top Leading Players

Grief, Inc.
Mondi PLC.
Amcor Limited
Westrock Company
International Paper Company
Bemis Company, Inc.
Orora Limited
Mauser Group
Sigma Plastics Group
Wuxi Sifang Drums Limited Company.

Request for Updated Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2234

Key Market Segmentation

By Product

Drums
IBCs
Sacks
Pails
Crates/Totes

By Material

Paperboard
Plastic
Metal
Wood
Fiber

By Application

Chemical & Pharmaceutical
Building & Construction
Food & Beverage
Oil & Lubricant
Agriculture & Horticulture
Others (Plastics & Rubber, Automobile, Engineering, and Other Metal Products)

By Geography

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2234

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Industrial Packaging Market Worth $69,787 Million by 2023 | by Product, Material & Application

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Terrazzo Flooring Market Anticipated to Reach $31,951.2 Million in 2025 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis With Leading Players
Smart Packaging Market Trends, Share, Analysis & Growth Factors by 2022
Industrial Packaging Market Worth $69,787 Million by 2023 | by Product, Material & Application
View All Stories From This Author