Ammbr Announces Exclusive Listing of Toqn Modular Jewellery NFT
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ammbr Limited today announced an exclusive agreement to tokenise, promote and sell the patented Toqn Modular Jewellery of Coinedge International, an innovator in wearable fashion based in Bangalore, India.
Each Toqn piece is a versatile, reconfigurable work of the jewellery art, that gives the owner the choice and flexibility to change it into different items depending on their mood and need. Toqn pieces will be sold online as NFTs on the Ammbr NFT Marketplace, and the physical items delivered to buyers wherever they are.
Rakesh Rajagopal, Founder and CSO at Ammbr explains the importance of gold jewellery in the context of India. “Since being called the Golden Bird 5,000 years ago due to its rich gold and gemstone resources and it being the origin of golden adornments, the deep cultural roots of gold jewellery is undeniable, and numerous global giants of the industry are Indian manufacturers and retailers.”
“Innovation is at the heart of what drives Toqn,” says Sunil Bagrecha, Director at Coinedge International. “We are delighted to partner with Ammbr, another innovation leader, for the release of our exclusive Designer Gold Jewellery NFTs. These NFTs are ideal for those who not only want to own exquisite gold jewellery, but also an asset in the metaverse.”
“This represents a paradigm shift in jewellery marketing and sales, and especially in the valuation and potential resale of collectable jewellery,” says Ammbr Founder and CEO, Derick Smith. “NFTs are fully digitised assets, representing ownership of the physical item, but highly liquid and tradeable.”
Rakesh Rajagopal sees another benefit. “The sharp decline in jewellery sales reported by the World Gold Council due to Covid in 2020 – 34% worldwide and 42% in India - has left the industry hungry for new ways to offer product and interact with consumers. The timing of Toqn’s launch of an NFT range representing ownership is a stroke of genius.”
Syed Musheer Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director of Finstep Asia, and Strategic Advisor to Toqn and Ammbr says “Decentralisation is fundamentally changing how we own and trade assets. This partnership between Ammbr and Toqn is an excellent example of bringing great value to the end user by tokenisation of the world’s favourite asset, developed with an innovative design and fuelling the future of asset ownership.”
Toqn NFTs are available to buy on the Ammbr NFT Marketplace for BUSD, a USD pegged stablecoin on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. The Ammbr NFT Marketplace is the world’s first to sell NFT’s in a USD pegged stablecoin.
nft.ammbr.finance
About Coinedge International
Coinedge International is an innovative designer of fine jewellery based in Bangalore. It holds patents on its Toqn Modular Jewellery. Counting Emerald Jewel Industry India of Tamil Nadu – one of the largest producers of gold jewellery in the world - as one of its strategic investors and partners, Coinedge is well positioned to becoming the leading brand combining innovative jewellery design and the burgeoning world of blockchain technology to invigorate one of the world’s oldest luxury segments.
About Ammbr
Ammbr is an Abu Dhabi based decentralised technology company that develops and operates one of the leading tokenisation platforms that will forever change the way owners and creators of physical, intellectual, and digital assets conceive of ownership, trading and interaction.
Such ownership can now be not only outright but also fractional, lowering the bar to access, achieve affordability for everyone. By diminishing opacity in favour of transparency of information NFT technology will modernise and democratise industries that have largely been shrouded in secrecy and only available to the well-heeled operating in the rarefied atmosphere of exclusive investor circles.
Ammbr Group is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, with operations in the United States, Hong Kong, India, South Africa, and Madagascar. It builds digital platforms, with a particular focus on decentralised systems.
Derick Smith
Each Toqn piece is a versatile, reconfigurable work of the jewellery art, that gives the owner the choice and flexibility to change it into different items depending on their mood and need. Toqn pieces will be sold online as NFTs on the Ammbr NFT Marketplace, and the physical items delivered to buyers wherever they are.
Rakesh Rajagopal, Founder and CSO at Ammbr explains the importance of gold jewellery in the context of India. “Since being called the Golden Bird 5,000 years ago due to its rich gold and gemstone resources and it being the origin of golden adornments, the deep cultural roots of gold jewellery is undeniable, and numerous global giants of the industry are Indian manufacturers and retailers.”
“Innovation is at the heart of what drives Toqn,” says Sunil Bagrecha, Director at Coinedge International. “We are delighted to partner with Ammbr, another innovation leader, for the release of our exclusive Designer Gold Jewellery NFTs. These NFTs are ideal for those who not only want to own exquisite gold jewellery, but also an asset in the metaverse.”
“This represents a paradigm shift in jewellery marketing and sales, and especially in the valuation and potential resale of collectable jewellery,” says Ammbr Founder and CEO, Derick Smith. “NFTs are fully digitised assets, representing ownership of the physical item, but highly liquid and tradeable.”
Rakesh Rajagopal sees another benefit. “The sharp decline in jewellery sales reported by the World Gold Council due to Covid in 2020 – 34% worldwide and 42% in India - has left the industry hungry for new ways to offer product and interact with consumers. The timing of Toqn’s launch of an NFT range representing ownership is a stroke of genius.”
Syed Musheer Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director of Finstep Asia, and Strategic Advisor to Toqn and Ammbr says “Decentralisation is fundamentally changing how we own and trade assets. This partnership between Ammbr and Toqn is an excellent example of bringing great value to the end user by tokenisation of the world’s favourite asset, developed with an innovative design and fuelling the future of asset ownership.”
Toqn NFTs are available to buy on the Ammbr NFT Marketplace for BUSD, a USD pegged stablecoin on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. The Ammbr NFT Marketplace is the world’s first to sell NFT’s in a USD pegged stablecoin.
nft.ammbr.finance
About Coinedge International
Coinedge International is an innovative designer of fine jewellery based in Bangalore. It holds patents on its Toqn Modular Jewellery. Counting Emerald Jewel Industry India of Tamil Nadu – one of the largest producers of gold jewellery in the world - as one of its strategic investors and partners, Coinedge is well positioned to becoming the leading brand combining innovative jewellery design and the burgeoning world of blockchain technology to invigorate one of the world’s oldest luxury segments.
About Ammbr
Ammbr is an Abu Dhabi based decentralised technology company that develops and operates one of the leading tokenisation platforms that will forever change the way owners and creators of physical, intellectual, and digital assets conceive of ownership, trading and interaction.
Such ownership can now be not only outright but also fractional, lowering the bar to access, achieve affordability for everyone. By diminishing opacity in favour of transparency of information NFT technology will modernise and democratise industries that have largely been shrouded in secrecy and only available to the well-heeled operating in the rarefied atmosphere of exclusive investor circles.
Ammbr Group is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, with operations in the United States, Hong Kong, India, South Africa, and Madagascar. It builds digital platforms, with a particular focus on decentralised systems.
Derick Smith
Ammbr
derick@ammbr.com