Procurement Innovation: Victoria Dept of Education & Training wins PASA Award with VendorPanel
Award recognises DET’s use of VendorPanel, a source-to-pay procurement platform, to improve the lives of educators at Victoria’s more remote schools.
We wouldn’t have been able to do what we’ve been doing for the schools without VendorPanel. We are hoping to extend this scalable pilot out across all 330 small regional schools in Victoria.”MELBOURNE, AUSATRALIA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Department of Education and Training (DET) Victoria was today announced as winner of the PASA Award for Procurement Innovation of the Year 2021. The award recognises DET’s use of VendorPanel, a configurable source-to-pay procurement platform, to improve the lives of educators at Victoria’s more remote schools.
— Linda Wilkinson, Department of Education and Training Victoria.
“This award is a testament to not only our strong partnership with DET, but also offers proof on how procurement can be used to drive positive change, in this case for students and teachers in regional Victoria,” said James Leatham, CEO and founder of VendorPanel.
Announced during the 9th Annual PASA Premier ConfeX, the award recognises an idea, approach, tool or system that is innovative, practical and “achieves real results”. It is one of a series of annual awards now known as “The Nigels” in honour of late PASA founder Nigel Wardropper.
“We wouldn’t have been able to do what we’ve been doing for the schools without VendorPanel,” said Linda Wilkinson, Manager - School Maintenance Advice and Planning at the Victorian School Building Authority, Department of Education and Training Victoria.
In mid-2020, DET chose VendorPanel to help deliver a pilot program called the Small Schools Facilities and OHS Initiative. The initial pilot aimed to support 21 small schools in South West Victoria with their maintenance and OHS requirements, reduce their administrative load, and work out ways of better utilising limited school budgets.
“A key problem for us to solve was that small schools located in rural or regional Victoria can find it challenging to get suppliers to respond to RFQs,” Linda said. “The jobs they post are often considered too small and far away for contractors to be interested in. This creates a ‘tyranny of distance’ where crucial works can be delayed.”
The pilot successfully ran from July 2020 and ended in July 2021. A post-pilot survey showed significant savings were made per school, and the supply base had also become more interested in responding because of the more substantial jobs on offer.
“Around school adoption, the VendorPanel team has been very helpful in conducting training sessions and online sessions to help us get over the line,” Linda said. Due to the success of the first pilot, a second pilot was immediately launched with a wider scope. In August 2021, 21 schools in northwest Victoria joined the initiative in addition to the schools that rolled over from the first phase.
“This successful pilot has got the Minister’s visibility and they are very supportive of it,” Linda said. “We are hoping to extend this scalable pilot out across all 330 small regional schools in Victoria.”
ENDS
About VendorPanel
VendorPanel Group is a procurement technology company based in Melbourne with clients in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The platform originally came to prominence for its innovative approach to addressing governance, probity and value for money in low value (below tender) procurement spend, and for transforming whole-of-government collaborative procurement. Today, the web and mobile platform, incorporating Nimblex products acquired in July 2021, offers Source-to-Pay procurement capability to clients in Government, enterprise and the mid-market.
Investors in the business include Equity Venture Partners, Ord Minnett Private Capital, Five V Capital, The Sypkes Group and Leigh Jasper’s Saniel Ventures.
Frank Carron
VendorPanel
email us here