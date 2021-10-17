Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun): 2300 Block of Washington Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 16, 2021, in the 2300 block of Washington Place, Northeast.

At approximately 3:38 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s dog. The victim complied and the suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

The dog is described as a 3-month old Tri-Merle French Bulldog, and goes by the name of Luna. The dog can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.