Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of N Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 16, 2021, in the unit block of N Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:02 am, two suspects were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. Both suspects brandished handguns and fired toward one another. One of the suspects sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. One subject sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Two firearms were recovered on scene.

On Saturday, October 16, 2021, 31 year-old Gary Lee Martin, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.