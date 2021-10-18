Camfil School Air Filtration Experts Release 2021 Air Quality in Schools Case Study

Camfil has released the case study, showing how the Mid-Atlantic school district improved air quality in their schools, providing students with a variety of health benefits.

/EIN News/ -- Riverdale, Oct. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive school districts are taking action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from multiple angles. In keeping with CDC guidelines regarding ventilation and air filtration, a Mid-Atlantic school district worked with global air filtration industry leaders Camfil to protect students from the threat of COVID-19 in the classroom.

Camfil has released the case study, showing how the Mid-Atlantic school district improved air quality in their schools, providing students with a variety of health benefits in addition to reducing the risk of COVID-19 infection in classrooms.

“As I was recording the particle counts coming out of the City M while the children were in their classrooms, I could see the numbers continuously dropping. The particle reduction rate on several size ranges was over 95%. This is not an easy time for students or faculty and making the decision to return to in-class learning is stressful, but I believe the City M’s ability to pull very small particles out of the air gives teachers one less thing to worry about.”

— Air Filtration expert Keith Woolard, Regional Product Manager for Camfil

The case study provides information on:

The importance of indoor air quality for preventing the spread of COVID-19

The benefits of breathing clean air in schools

How schools can improve indoor air quality for their students

The ideal solution for managing indoor air pollution and virus risks in schools





Read Camfil’s full 2021 school air quality case study here.

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 33​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 30 countries, and about 4,80​0 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes, and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us.

