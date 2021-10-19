Winston E. Allen’s autobiography recalls how he desegregated Wall Street in 1962 - Article from Westfair Business Journal

Front Book Cover "I Pried Open Wall Street in 1962

Back in 1962, can you imagine what it took to become the first minority owned Broker/Dealer in the history of the United States? The true story revealed.

I Pried Open Wall Street In 1962 to become the first minority owned broker/dealer in the history of the United States. The fascinating true story of breaking barriers in the financial world.” — Winston Allen, Ph.D.