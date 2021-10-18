Celebrate The Official Toast of Formula 1® this Weekend in Austin
The Circuit of the Americas welcomes Italy’s premium sparkling wine to the podium at the FORMULA 1 ARAMCO UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2021.
We are excited to come to Austin for this exhilarating moment in our partnership with Formula 1®, which will allow us to bring the Italian Art of Living to more sports and luxury enthusiasts.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ferrari Trento, the Official Sparkling Wine of Formula 1®, is coming to Austin to bring a touch of Italian style to this weekend’s biggest moment in sports. Ferrari Trento’s award-winning sparkling wine is the official toast of Formula 1® celebrations throughout 2021, and beyond.
— Matteo Lunelli, Ferrari Trento President and CEO
Gallery of images
Formula 1® has appointed Ferrari Trento as its celebratory drink partner globally, not only because it is one of the world’s most-awarded producers of sparkling wines but also in recognition of its long and respected history. Similar to Formula 1®, the Italian family-owned winery based in Trentino, in the Italian Alps, is a global leader in its field, crafting its luxury Trentodoc wines for over a century to become known as Italy’s sparkling wine par excellence.
With an incredible lineup of events in Austin and over half a billion passionate fans around the world, Formula 1® has been pioneering in its field and enjoying tremendous growth in its fan base in the USA.
An emblem of the “Italian Art of Living,” Ferrari Trento has also been enjoyed by distinguished guests at major cultural events in the USA, particularly following the past six years as the Official Sparkling Wine of Emmy Awards season. This year’s return to social and cultural events marks a special moment for Ferrari Trento in the USA, as its world-class sparkling wine steps onto the podium in Austin. Ferrari Trento has also been selected as the Official Toast of Club SI (Sports Illustrated), an upscale and unforgettable experience both on and off the track that will play host to A-list celebrities and invited guests.
“We are very excited to come to Austin for this exhilarating moment in our partnership with Formula 1®,” declared Ferrari Trento’s President and CEO, Matteo Lunelli. “With its abundance of fine dining and appreciation of Italian culture, the USA has always been an important market for our Trentodoc sparkling wines. At the same time, this extraordinary adventure will allow us to bring the Italian Art of Living to more sports and luxury enthusiasts in the USA through the celebrations of Formula 1®, the growing popularity of which is impressive.”
To request an interview with Ferrari Trento CEO Matteo Lunelli, please contact hello@nonnimarketing.com
For more information on Ferrari Trento please visit https://www.ferraritrento.com/en/
- Ends -
About Ferrari Trento
Founded in 1902 in Trento by Giulio Ferrari and since 1952 run by the Lunelli family, Ferrari is Italy’s leading traditional method winery and a symbol of the Italian Art of Living. All Ferrari labels are Trentodoc; bottle fermented sparkling wines produced with Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes cultivated with passion and respect following the principles of sustainable mountain viticulture in northern Italy’s Trentino.
Ferrari Trento was named 3 times “Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year” by The Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships, the most important competition in the world dedicated only to bubbles. Ferrari is the toast of Italy par excellence and accompanies the most important moments in culture, sport and entertainment.
Erica Nonni
NONNI STRATEGIC MARKETING LLC
hello@nonnimarketing.com
Ferrari Trento Official Sparkling Wine of Formula 1®