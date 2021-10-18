Submit Release
News Search

There were 593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,806 in the last 365 days.

Celebrate The Official Toast of Formula 1® this Weekend in Austin

Ferrari Trento Toast of Formula 1®

Ferrari Trento Bottle on Pedestal

Ferrari Trento Toast of Formula 1®

Official Toast of Formula 1®

On the Podium with Ferrari Trento

Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Lando Norris Celebrate with Ferrari Trento

The Circuit of the Americas welcomes Italy’s premium sparkling wine to the podium at the FORMULA 1 ARAMCO UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2021.

We are excited to come to Austin for this exhilarating moment in our partnership with Formula 1®, which will allow us to bring the Italian Art of Living to more sports and luxury enthusiasts.”
— Matteo Lunelli, Ferrari Trento President and CEO
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ferrari Trento, the Official Sparkling Wine of Formula 1®, is coming to Austin to bring a touch of Italian style to this weekend’s biggest moment in sports. Ferrari Trento’s award-winning sparkling wine is the official toast of Formula 1® celebrations throughout 2021, and beyond.

Gallery of images

Formula 1® has appointed Ferrari Trento as its celebratory drink partner globally, not only because it is one of the world’s most-awarded producers of sparkling wines but also in recognition of its long and respected history. Similar to Formula 1®, the Italian family-owned winery based in Trentino, in the Italian Alps, is a global leader in its field, crafting its luxury Trentodoc wines for over a century to become known as Italy’s sparkling wine par excellence.

With an incredible lineup of events in Austin and over half a billion passionate fans around the world, Formula 1® has been pioneering in its field and enjoying tremendous growth in its fan base in the USA.

An emblem of the “Italian Art of Living,” Ferrari Trento has also been enjoyed by distinguished guests at major cultural events in the USA, particularly following the past six years as the Official Sparkling Wine of Emmy Awards season. This year’s return to social and cultural events marks a special moment for Ferrari Trento in the USA, as its world-class sparkling wine steps onto the podium in Austin. Ferrari Trento has also been selected as the Official Toast of Club SI (Sports Illustrated), an upscale and unforgettable experience both on and off the track that will play host to A-list celebrities and invited guests.

“We are very excited to come to Austin for this exhilarating moment in our partnership with Formula 1®,” declared Ferrari Trento’s President and CEO, Matteo Lunelli. “With its abundance of fine dining and appreciation of Italian culture, the USA has always been an important market for our Trentodoc sparkling wines. At the same time, this extraordinary adventure will allow us to bring the Italian Art of Living to more sports and luxury enthusiasts in the USA through the celebrations of Formula 1®, the growing popularity of which is impressive.”

To request an interview with Ferrari Trento CEO Matteo Lunelli, please contact hello@nonnimarketing.com

For more information on Ferrari Trento please visit https://www.ferraritrento.com/en/

- Ends -

About Ferrari Trento
Founded in 1902 in Trento by Giulio Ferrari and since 1952 run by the Lunelli family, Ferrari is Italy’s leading traditional method winery and a symbol of the Italian Art of Living. All Ferrari labels are Trentodoc; bottle fermented sparkling wines produced with Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes cultivated with passion and respect following the principles of sustainable mountain viticulture in northern Italy’s Trentino.
Ferrari Trento was named 3 times “Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year” by The Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships, the most important competition in the world dedicated only to bubbles. Ferrari is the toast of Italy par excellence and accompanies the most important moments in culture, sport and entertainment.

Erica Nonni
NONNI STRATEGIC MARKETING LLC
hello@nonnimarketing.com

Ferrari Trento Official Sparkling Wine of Formula 1®

You just read:

Celebrate The Official Toast of Formula 1® this Weekend in Austin

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.