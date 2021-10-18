Kenya’s Kavod Foundation Honors World Civility Ambassador Dr. Ruben West With an International Service Award

Dr. Ruben West holding the Kavod Foundation International Service Award Certificate Dr. Juma Nashon, and Dr. Ruben West cutting the celebration cake Dr. Juma Nashon, Damaris Njoroge, Dr. Ruben West and Dr. Dorcus Mwikali Dr. Ruben and Robin West, Dr. Dorcus Mwikali and Dr. Juma Nashon an the Kitchen Project Dr. Ruben West, Dr. Robin West and Dr, Juma Nashon

Dr. Ruben West of the United States Honored for His International Service In Kenya

People around the world are looking for a solution and for someone that solution may be you.” — Dr. Ruben West

At a public event on Saturday October 16, Dr. Juma Nashon and Dr. Dorcus Mwikali honored Dr. Ruben West with The Kavod Foundation International Service Award.The Kavod Foundation is a Kenyan based nonprofit organization focused on providing services to people in need. The organization is dedicated to improving the livelihoods of the disadvantaged individuals in the communities in Africa. Through the Showers of Mercy Initiative, the organization has been able to provide food, clothing, improve the deplorable house structures of widows and provide them with other forms of personal assistance even during this COVID crisis. The organization also has been able to train and empower women with life skills and entrepreneurial skills to engage in some income generating enterprises. The foundation's efforts have even extended beyond the borders of Kenya to mentor and foster young boys and girls from vulnerable families.The leaders of the foundation decided to honor U.S. native Dr. Ruben West, after seeing him in action over the past several years. Dr. West is a global speaker and trainer focusing on personal development and matters of civility. Dr. West starting hosting empowerment and training events in Kenya in 2019. He has been invited by several Kenya based organizations to conduct talks and/or trainings in an effort to motivate, ignite and inspire members of the staff and leadership teams.Dr. West's efforts also extends to humanitarian work as well. He has contributed to several organizations based in Kenya and has conducted his own projects in the Nunguni village. According to Dr. Juma, who is the founder of the Kavod Foundation, "Dr. West has not only conducted his own projects, he has also inspired others to do the same. Dr. West has organized multiple trips bringing delegates from the United States to Kenya and other parts of the world. His heart to help is evident."Dr. West together with the Kavod Foundation erected a two story kitchen in the village serving the community, the church and a local school. He is the project advisor for the Community Poultry Project which has a poultry facility that is under construction. This poultry facility will comfortably hold 500 chickens. This sustainable project will teach the women of the village how to raise poultry providing them food and tradable/saleable commodities.While serving as the President of a private organization based in America, Dr. West cofounded The Goat Foundation. The Goat Foundation along with the Kavod Foundation has successfully provided needy village families in Kenya with a he and she goat leading to goat cheese, goat milk, offspring and more."I am honored to receive this acknowledgment. My hope is that this award will inspire others to give. The world is looking for a solution and for someone that solution may be you." ~ Ruben WestThis latest acknowledgment from the Kavod Foundation seems to be in order with who Dr. Ruben West is. He has created international influence and received global recognition for his work. Recently Dr. Ruben West was awarded the International Humanitarian Medal by Amb. AbdullGhani Yahya Al-ebarh the President of the United Nations Social Council and nominee for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. Dr. West has been appointed Word Civility Ambassador by ICN and Universal Peace Ambassador by the Universal Peace Federation. In 2019 he received the Sydney Allicock (Vice President of Guyana) Global Humanitarian Award and was recognized as the United States Civility Icon of the Year at the World Civility Day celebration in Gary, Indiana. In 2018 Dr. West received the Girma Wolde Giorgis (Former President of Ethiopia) Presidential Award for being a Human Conservationist which is defined as bringing out the best in others.Dr. West received the President's Lifetime Achievement Award from then President Barack Obama for his volunteer service of over 4,000 hours to the citizens of the United States of America.

